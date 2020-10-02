Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. House passes Democratic COVID-19 aid plan after bipartisan deal proves elusive

Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have talked every day this week, including a 50-minute phone call Thursday, in an effort to negotiate a bipartisan aid package to respond to the economic fallout from a pandemic that has killed more than 207,000 Americans and thrown millions out of work. Congress and the White House approved more than $3 trillion worth of coronavirus relief measures earlier this year, but Mnuchin, as well as members of Congress from both parties, have argued more stimulus is needed.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 06:15 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 06:15 IST
U.S. House passes Democratic COVID-19 aid plan after bipartisan deal proves elusive

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a $2.2 trillion Democratic plan to provide more economic relief from the coronavirus pandemic, as a bipartisan deal continued to elude House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House. Objections from top Republicans are likely to doom the House Democrats' plan in the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has called the $2.2 trillion price tag "outlandish," although Democrats have reduced the cost of their proposal by over a trillion dollars since May. The House vote was 214-207.

No Republican voted for the Democratic plan, although 18 Democrats voted no, many of them moderates from swing districts who have been urging Pelosi to bring a bipartisan proposal to the House floor. "Today’s package is another partisan exercise that will never become law," Representative Abigail Spanberger, one of the Democrats who voted no, said.

Republican President Donald Trump's negotiating team has suggested a $1.6 trillion response, and the White House on Thursday dismissed Democrats' $2.2 trillion plan as not serious. Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have talked every day this week, including a 50-minute phone call Thursday, in an effort to negotiate a bipartisan aid package to respond to the economic fallout from a pandemic that has killed more than 207,000 Americans and thrown millions out of work.

Congress and the White House approved more than $3 trillion worth of coronavirus relief measures earlier this year, but Mnuchin, as well as members of Congress from both parties, have argued more stimulus is needed. Asked if there would be a resolution to her negotiations with the administration on Thursday evening, Pelosi told reporters, "No." She gave no details of their talks but said: "Even if we came to some agreement, nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to. It's the language."

In the absence of a deal with the White House, and with lawmakers preparing to leave Washington for the remaining weeks of the 2020 presidential and congressional campaign, the Democratic-majority House went ahead and passed the Democrats' proposal. "Frankly if we had reached a bipartisan agreement...we wouldn't have this bill on the floor," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said. "But we also want to let the American people know where we stand."

Pelosi and Mnuchin differed over aid to state and local governments, Democratic demands for a child tax credit and stronger worker safety protections, healthcare provisions and help for small businesses. After Pelosi and Mnuchin's phone call Thursday afternoon, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill wrote on Twitter: "The two discussed further clarifications on amounts and language, but distance on key areas remain."

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany dismissed the Democratic proposal as "not a serious offer." Pelosi said of the White House proposal on Bloomberg TV: "This isn't half a loaf. What they're offering is the heel of the loaf."

Republican Senator Mike Braun told CNBC on Thursday that a deal worth over $1.6 trillion could be rejected by one-third to one-half of Senate Republicans. That would still allow a bill to pass with support from Democrats. Lawmakers and securities analysts viewed talks as a last-gasp effort to secure relief ahead of the Nov. 3 election for tens of millions of Americans and business including U.S. airlines, which have begun furloughing over 32,000 workers.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets mixed in early trade, Tokyo edges up after trading outage

Asian markets were little changed on Friday, as a U.S. stimulus deal remained out of reach and investors waited on fresh U.S. employment data for a read on the economic toll from the coronavirus pandemic. MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacifi...

5.74 crore e-way bills generated in Sept; signs of economic growth: Finance Secy

Finance Secretary Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey on Thursday said more than 5.74 crore e-way bills have been generated in September and these are affirmative signs of economic growth as the business activities are unlocking gradually and despite th...

Trump says he condemns all white supremacists including "Proud Boys"

President Donald Trump on Thursday condemned all white supremacists including the Proud Boys, an organization identified as a hate group, following comments he made in the first presidential debate earlier this week that were viewed as embo...

Boeing picks South Carolina over Seattle for 787 production

Boeing said Thursday it will shut down the original assembly line for its two-aisle 787 jetliner near Seattle and consolidate the planes production in South Carolina as the airline industry tries to weather the global pandemic. The move wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020