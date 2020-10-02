PM pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151th birth anniversary and said there is much to learn from his life and thoughts. May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India, he said

The prime minister also went to Raj Ghat, memorial to Gandhi, to pay his tributes

"We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India," the prime minister tweeted. He also posted a short clip of his remarks on the father of the nation. Gandhi was born on this day in 1869 at Porbandar in Gujarat.