Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump, Melania awaiting coronavirus test result after top aide tests positive

US President Donald Trump has said that he and the first lady Melania are awaiting their coronavirus test results and would quarantine themselves after one of their close aides tested positive for the deadly infection. Trump announced about putting himself in quarantine in a tweet late Thursday night after his close aide Hope Hicks was tested positive with COVID-19.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 08:58 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 08:58 IST
Trump, Melania awaiting coronavirus test result after top aide tests positive

US President Donald Trump has said that he and the first lady Melania are awaiting their coronavirus test results and would quarantine themselves after one of their close aides tested positive for the deadly infection. Trump announced about putting himself in quarantine in a tweet late Thursday night after his close aide Hope Hicks was tested positive with COVID-19. The development is likely to bring to standstill his hectic election campaign.

The president and the first lady were also tested for COVID-19 and the result is awaited. “Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for COVID-19. Terrible! The first lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” Trump said in his tweet.

Hicks, 31, is the closest aid of the president to have tested positive with coronavirus. She had travelled with the president on Air Force One early this week. Trump, in an interview to Fox News, on Thursday night said he and the first lady spend a lot of time with her. The president said he and the First Lady were tested for COVID-19 and are now awaiting the results.

In the middle of the election campaign, Trump has been travelling a lot in particular in the battleground States. "I just went out with a test… and the first lady just went out with a test also. So, whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don’t know," he said. In a statement, Judd Deere, the Deputy White House Press Secretary said that the President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously.

“White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is travelling," Deere said. Several White House staffers have tested positive with COVID-19 in recent months, including the National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Corporate relationships more than big-ticket lending for SBI now: Chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stock futures extend losses after Trump says going into quarantine

U.S. stock futures dipped on Friday after President Donald Trump said he and his wife will quarantine after a close aide tested positive for the coronavirus. Futures for the SP 500 fell 0.39 in Asian trading after the nwes, extending earlie...

Prez Kovind, PM Modi pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, on his 151st birth anniversary at Rajghat here. They also paid homage to former prime minister Lal Bah...

Facebook sues two companies engaged in data harvesting operation

Facebook said today it is pursuing legal action against two companies that scraped user data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Amazon to sell marketing intelligence and other services, thereby violating its Terms of S...

IPL 13: KXIP will bounce back, says Cottrell after defeat against MI

After facing a 48-run defeat against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, Kings XI Punjab pacer Sheldon Cottrell believes that the side will bounce back in the tournament. Punjab have played four games in the season so far and only managed to win a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020