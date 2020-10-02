Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar seat-sharing: If RJD sticks to its stubborn attitude, Congress can take any step, says Gohil

After the CPI(ML) walked away from the RJD-led Grand Alliance in Bihar, the Congress on Thursday warned the main Opposition in the state that it can take any step if the RJD sticks to its "stubborn attitude" over seat-sharing.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 02-10-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 13:51 IST
Bihar seat-sharing: If RJD sticks to its stubborn attitude, Congress can take any step, says Gohil
Congress in-charge of Bihar, Shakti Singh Gohil . Image Credit: ANI

After the CPI(ML) walked away from the RJD-led Grand Alliance in Bihar, the Congress on Thursday warned the main Opposition in the state that it can take any step if the RJD sticks to its "stubborn attitude" over seat-sharing. After reaching Patna on Thursday night, Shakti Singh Gohil, Congress's Bihar in-charge, asserted that the situation won't have risen had RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav been out of jail. Lalu is serving a sentence in a fodder scam case in present-day Jharkhand.

"Congress is ready for every situation," Gohil said, reminding the RJD of their victory when they were together. "If the RJD continues to stick to its stubborn attitude, then the Congress can take any step as far its allies are concerned," said Gohil, questioning Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav's understanding about the issue.

The nomination process for the first phase of the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls began on Thursday, but the two main political alliances -- the NDA and Mahagathbandhan -- are yet to announce candidates. Sources told ANI that the seat-sharing for the Opposition Grand Alliance has been finalised and is likely to be announced on Saturday.

In the first phase, 71 of a total of 243 Assembly constituencies will go to polls in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

UP police's treatment to Rahul 'gang-rape of democracy': Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday condemned the treatment meted out by Uttar Pradesh police to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when he was on his way to meet Hathras victims family, and termed it as gang-rape of democracy. Talking to repo...

Greek govt to keep close watch on Pakistani, Afghan migrants after burning of refugee camp in Lesbos: Sources

The Greek government has decided to keep a close watch on the activities of migrants from Pakistan and Afghanistan after the burning of a refugee camp at Moria on Lesbos island by migrants from these two countries, sources said. Last month...

TIMELINE-In his own words: Trump and the coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump, in quarantine on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus, has underplayed the pandemic for months, eschewing masks, criticizing others who wear them and holding large rallies with unmasked supporters a...

Andhra Congress blocks highway in protest against arrest of Rahul, Priyanka

Andhra Pradesh Congress blocked the National Highway in Unguturu mandal of Krishna district, in protest against the arrest of Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on their way to meet the Hathras gang rape victims family in Utt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020