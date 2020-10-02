On Gandhi Jayanti, Jharkhand Guv calls for change in mentality of people

Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Union minister Arjun Munda and others paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary on Friday. Murmu, while paying floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at Bapu Vatika in Mohrabadi area of Ranchi, called for a change in the mentality of people.

"Today, we should ask ourselves whether we are following Bapu's path. It seems to me, after seeing some recent news, that people need to change their mentality," she said. "Now is the time for such a change by following the path of Gandhiji," she added.

The governor, while paying tribute to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 116th birth anniversary, said leaders like him are seldom born in this country. Soren said the absence of leaders like Gandhi and Shastri is felt in the present times.

"Their ideas can never die. We should try to inculcate their ideas in our personal and collective behaviour," he said. Munda said the country will always keep learning from them.