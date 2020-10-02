Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lalu-Nitish two sides of same coin: Upendra Kushwaha Deepak Ranjan

Describing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad as "two sides of the same coin", RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha on Friday said the three-party front they have formed is not to "spoil" votes of any alliance but to give a "positive choice" to the people of Bihar.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 02-10-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 16:33 IST
Lalu-Nitish two sides of same coin: Upendra Kushwaha Deepak Ranjan

Describing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad as "two sides of the same coin", RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha on Friday said the three-party front they have formed is not to "spoil" votes of any alliance but to give a "positive choice" to the people of Bihar. People of the state want an end of 15 years of "misrule" under Kumar and on the other hand the RJD-headed Grand Alliance does not have a "strong face" for the post of chief minister besides people have not forgotten 15-year rule of Lalu Prasad's party in the state.

Rivals have criticised RJD's rule from 1990 to 2005 for bad law and order situation and also lack of any development initiatives. "People doesn't have confidence in Nitish Kumar and they don't want to go with the RJD as they are two sides of the same coin...in such a situation we have come out with a front of the three parties to give a positive choice to the people," Kushwaha told PTI-Bhasha in an interview.

After being spurned by the NDA and discarded by the RJD- helmed mahagathbandhan, Kushwaha has forged an alliance with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party and a non-descript Janatantrik Party (Socialist) ahead of Bihar polls. BSP supremo Mayawati has also announced that her party would be supporting Kushwaha as the "Chief Ministerial" candidate in Bihar, an assertion which is being scoffed at by the ruling NDA in Bihar as well as the grand alliance comprising RJD, Congress and others.

Replying to a question on leaving the grand alliance, the former union minister said "the present leadership of the RJD is not strong enough to remove Nitish Kumar from power and its chief ministerial candidate (Tejashwi Yadav) is no match to him (Kumar)." In the absence of Lalu Prasad, who is in jail in Ranchi after being convicted in four cases of multi-crore rupees fodder scam, his younger son Tejashwi Yadav is commanding the party along with his mother Rabri Devi. "Had the opposition coalition made some decision on an another face for the chief ministerial post it would have helped in removing Kumar from power...but unfortunately this did not happen," he said.

"In such a circumstance I thought instead of getting wiped out in the polls its better to form another alliance to give a choice to people of Bihar," the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) president said. Asked if his separate alliance would divide votes of the opposition grouping and help the ruling NDA, he said "our front is neither to spoil anybody's vote or indirectly help another. We have come in the field to give a viable option to the voters." In reply to a question if he had any talks on tie-up with the LJP of Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan, which appears uncomfortable in the ruling coalition and taking potshots at Kumar, Kushwaha said "LJP has not made its stand clear. If Chirag Paswan decides to walk out of the alliance then we will talk.

"If LJP comes with us we will be able to give an even more stronger positive choice to the people of Bihar." In the 2015 Bihar polls, RLSP as partner of the grand alliance had fielded 23 candidates in the fray out of which two had won. It later succeeded in getting one of its members elected to the legislative council. However, all the three legislators revolted against Kushwahas decision to walk out of the NDA in December, 2018 and after the party drew a blank in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, they merged with Kumar's headed JD(U).

The party had garnered 2.56 per cent votes in that elections. The BSP had contested 228 seats in the previous election in Bihar, but it could not win any of the seats. The Uttar Pradesh based party had got 2.7 per cent votes in the 2015 polls in Bihar and many of its candidates had forfeited their deposit.

Kushwaha's political move has forced some leaders of his own party to say goodbye to him. Its Bihar unit president Bhudev Chaudhary has joined RJD and another top leader Madhaw Anand tentered resignation from the party two days later.

On the desertions, Kushwaha has said "its better that people are getting down from the ship before it sails deep in the sea." PTI DR SNS SNS.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Pollard's terrific form early in tournament is great sign for us: Zaheer Khan

Kieron Pollards blazing form at the onset of the Indian Premier League is a great sign for the Mumbai Indians as it has been the case over the years, says bowling mentor Zaheer Khan. In his element in the last two games, Pollard smashed an ...

European leaders ask Commission to name areas of strategic EU weakness

European Union leaders asked their Brussels-based executive on Friday to name strategic areas where the bloc relies too much on countries such as China and the United States, and to propose ways to make amends. EU leaders said their industr...

Those who even think of harming self respect of women will be totally destroyed: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said his government is committed to womens safety and those who even think of harming their self-respect will face total destruction. The warning comes days after a Dalit woman was gang...

Sterling & Wilson Solar shareholders clear related party deals, other resolutions

Non-promoter Shareholders of the Pallonji Group company Sterling Wilson Solar Ltd have unanimously approved various resolutions, including on related party transactions and re-appointment of directors. The resolutions were approved by the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020