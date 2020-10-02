FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive COVID-19

Left Menu
President Donald Trump, who played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic for months, said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White House. Here are some of the reactions, on Twitter unless otherwise stated: U.S. VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE "Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 18:19 IST
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump, who played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic for months, said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White House.

Here are some of the reactions, on Twitter unless otherwise stated: U.S. VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE

"Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania." BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON, WHO HIMSELF TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 IN MARCH

"My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus." RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN IN A TELEGRAM TO TRUMP

"I am certain that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with this dangerous virus." FRANCE'S GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN GABRIEL ATTAL ON TV

"This demonstrates that the virus spares no one, including those who have shown scepticism. I wish him a swift recovery." HU XIJIN, EDITOR IN CHIEF OF CHINA'S GLOBAL TIMES

"President Trump and the first lady have paid the price for his gamble to play down the COVID-19. The news shows the severity of the US' pandemic situation. It will impose a negative impact on the image of Trump and the US, and may also negatively affect his reelection." CHINA DAILY, THE OFFICIAL ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER, IN AN ARTICLE

"The positive test is yet another reminder that the coronavirus continues to spread, even as Trump has tried desperately to suggest it no longer poses a danger. Since it emerged earlier this year, Trump, the White House and his campaign have played down the threat and refused to abide by basic public health guidelines - including those issued by his own administration - such as wearing masks in public and practicing social distancing." WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION CHIEF TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS

"My best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS for a full and speedy recovery." NATO SECRETARY GENERAL JENS STOLTENBERG

"My best wishes to @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. I hope they both have a speedy recovery from COVID-19." EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT CHARLES MICHEL

"Wishing @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a speedy recovery. COVID-19 is a battle we all continue to fight. Everyday. No matter where we live." ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU

"Like millions of Israelis, Sara (Netanyahu's wife) and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery." TURKISH PRESIDENT RECEP TAYYIP ERDOGAN

"I wish a speedy recovery to U.S. President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19." "I sincerely hope that they will overcome the quarantine period without problems and regain their health as soon as possible."

UK HOUSING MINISTER ROBERT JENRICK TOLD SKY NEWS "All of us want to send our best wishes to President Trump, the first lady and the Trump family and wish them a speedy recovery.

"We know what it's like to have, in our case a prime minister who tested positive for COVID, and setting aside politics we all want to see him and his wife get better soon." Other leaders who sent Trump and his wife their best wishes on Friday included German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Kim Coghill, Raissa Kasolowsky and Andrew Heavens)

