US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St skids after Trump's positive COVID-19 test

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 19:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes tumbled at the open on Friday after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 weeks before the election, with an elusive fiscal stimulus and a slowdown in the domestic economic recovery also denting sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 280.51 points, or 1.01%, at the open to 27,536.39. The S&P 500 opened lower by 41.86 points, or 1.24%, at 3,338.94, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 243.98 points, or 2.15%, to 11,082.53 at the opening bell.

