No lack of police action in alleged Baran rape case: Raj DGP

The Rajasthan director general of police (DGP) on Friday said there was no lack of police action in the alleged rape of two minor sisters in Baran district of the state. DGP Bhupendra Singh said the police took legal action after receiving a complaint from the family members of the girls. According to police, the minors went missing from their home in the district on September 19. They were later found in Kota on September 22.

The girls were handed over to their families after recording their statements, police said, adding that the medical examination of the girls did not confirm rape. The DGP said, "It is not our job as a police officer to comment on the politics behind the incident. It is our job that legal action should be taken on the incident, which has been registered as per rules. Legal action has been taken as stated by the superintendent of police". "I do not see any deficiency in the work of the police. It is not possible for me to talk about the political purpose associated with the incident and it is not even fair," Singh told reporters.

Opposition BJP is targeting the state government over the incident. The saffron party has been raising questions as to why Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not visit Baran. On Thursday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at a section of the opposition and media for “misleading” the public by comparing the incident in Baran to the gruesome gang-rape of a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. PTI AG DPB