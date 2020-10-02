Left Menu
Biden awaiting results of coronavirus test

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been tested for the coronavirus in the wake of President Donald Trump's infection and is awaiting results. It's unclear if Biden will appear at his scheduled campaign events later in the day. The Democrat's campaign is expected to announce the results of Biden's test and his travel plans later Friday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 20:59 IST
Joe Biden (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been tested for the coronavirus in the wake of President Donald Trump's infection and is awaiting results. That's according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share internal discussions.

Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week. It's unclear if Biden will appear at his scheduled campaign events later in the day. The Democrat's campaign is expected to announce the results of Biden's test and his travel plans later Friday.

