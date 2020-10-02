Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gandhi's principles will continue to be guiding light to overcome challenges facing humanity: Naidu

Noting that the world is facing one of the biggest health crises in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, he recalled that when the world experienced a similar challenge in 1918 during the Spanish Flu, Gandhi spoke about the need to understand the pain of all people, especially the poor and the underprivileged. Naidu said that while social distancing, sanitizing personal and public spaces and wearing masks have become important norms today, it might be apt to recall what Gandhi said during the pandemic then.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 21:13 IST
Gandhi's principles will continue to be guiding light to overcome challenges facing humanity: Naidu
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

In a world where incidents of terrorism and heinous crimes have shaken people up, one must remember Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of not losing faith in humanity, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday. He also said that in a world raven with social, political, economic as well as environmental problems, revival of Gandhian ideals is the need of the hour.

Naidu, who last week tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation, made these remarks in a video message at an online event organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs on "Gandhi and the world". Noting that the world is facing one of the biggest health crises in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, he recalled that when the world experienced a similar challenge in 1918 during the Spanish Flu, Gandhi spoke about the need to understand the pain of all people, especially the poor and the underprivileged.

Naidu said that while social distancing, sanitizing personal and public spaces and wearing masks have become important norms today, it might be apt to recall what Gandhi said during the pandemic then. Gandhi had urged people to follow norms to curb the spread of the pandemic. He said in these truly testing times, people must extend a helping hand to the needy and mitigate their hardship. "As stated by the Mahatma of the need to understand the pain of the people during the Spanish Flu, the present times call for empathy and not sympathy towards the poor," he said. Naidu asserted that Mahatma's views and principles will continue to be the guiding light for overcoming various challenges facing humanity, from promoting sustainable development and self-reliance to combating terrorism.

Citing Gandhi's famous quote that "there's enough for everyone's need but not for everyone's greed", the vice president emphasised the need for sustainable development at a time when increasing environmental exploitation is spelling disaster. Scholars from South Africa, Myanmar, Russia, Singapore, Oman, Sri Lanka, Italy, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Costa Rica, Uzbekistan and China participated in the webinar, an official statement said.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Bekele ruled out of London Marathon with calf injury

Ethiopias Kenenisa Bekele, the second-fastest marathon runner in history, has withdrawn from Sundays London race with a calf injury which has put paid to his showdown with Kenyas world record holder Eliud Kipchoge. Bekele said he picked up ...

FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump, who played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic for months, said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White Hou...

British PM Johnson says trade deal is up to the EU

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was up to the European Union whether the two sides reached a trade agreement, calling on Brussels to use common sense to hand Britain a similar deal to the one it did with Canada.Talking to BBC...

Security forces recover stolen rifles from wildlife sanctuary

Two .303 rifles stolenfrom the Kalamati Gate Forest Range Office were recovered fromSonai-Rupai Wildlife sanctuary in Assams Sonitpur district bysecurity forces on Friday, police saidA joint operation by police, Assam Forest ProtectionForce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020