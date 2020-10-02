Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden and his wife test negative for coronavirus

The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife were tested earlier in the day after news of President Donald Trump's infection was announced. Dr. Kevin O'Connor released the negative results in a statement issued by the Biden campaign. It's still unclear if Biden will hold campaign events later in the day.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 22:10 IST
Biden and his wife test negative for coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus, his primary care doctor confirmed on Friday. The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife were tested earlier in the day after news of President Donald Trump's infection was announced.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor released the negative results in a statement issued by the Biden campaign. Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week. It's still unclear if Biden will hold campaign events later in the day. Biden, in a social media post, thanked his supporters for "messages of concern." He added: "I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Oppn spreading false info on farm laws: Union Minister

The opposition parties were indulging in spreading false information on the new farm legislation, claiming that the MSP for farm produce and markets would not be available but the NDA government has actually increased the MSP, Union Ministe...

World’s tallest skyscraper Burj Khalifa lights up with LED show to honour Mahatma Gandhi

The UAEs iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa on Friday lit up with a colourful LED show in the honour of Mahatma Gandhis journey, celebrating his 151st birth anniversary. Be the change that you wish to see in the world- Immortal words spoken by ...

Iraq urged to investigate attacks on women human rights defenders

In a joint appeal on Friday, the seven experts also called on Baghdad to ensure that it was safe for everyone who stood up for peoples rights in the country.The development follows the deadly shooting in August of Dr Riham Yaqoub and the at...

Maggots in patient's bedsores: Doctor, two head nurses suspended in Kerala

Three health workers, including a doctor in charge of the COVID care activties in the Medical college hospital here, have been suspended in connection with the incident relating to infestation of maggots in bedsores of a bedridden positive ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020