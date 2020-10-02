Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrat Biden, wife test negative for COVID-19, doctor says

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill have tested negative for coronavirus, their doctor said in a statement on Friday. "Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a statement.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 22:19 IST
Democrat Biden, wife test negative for COVID-19, doctor says
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill have tested negative for coronavirus, their doctor said in a statement on Friday.

"Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a statement. Biden was scheduled to travel to Grand Rapids, Michigan on Friday, and the campaign was telling people to carry on with planning for a day that included several campaign events, one person who asked not to be named said.

"I'm happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID," Biden said on Twitter. "Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands." President Donald Trump, who faces Biden in the November presidential election, is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for coronavirus, administration officials said on Friday, as the White House and election campaign scrambled to adjust to the bombshell development.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela receives shipment of Russian Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine

Venezuela has received a shipment of the Russian-made Sputnik-V vaccine against the coronavirus, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday.The delivery is the first in Latin America and will allow Venezuela to participate in ...

Iraq urged to investigate attacks on women human rights defenders

In a joint appeal on Friday, the seven experts also called on Baghdad to ensure that it was safe for everyone who stood up for peoples rights in the country.The development follows the deadly shooting in August of Dr Riham Yaqoub and the at...

Senate Republicans push to confirm court pick Barrett despite Trump's COVID-19 status

Senate Republicans said on Friday they will carry on with the confirmation process for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett despite President Donald Trumps positive COVID-19 test, with Judiciary Committee hearings still set to begin...

Guterres: Only way to remove nuclear risk, ‘completely eliminate nuclear weapons’

Secretary-General Antnio Guterres told delegates gathered to commemorate the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, it was the only way to completely eliminate nuclear risk.And although nuclear disarmament has been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020