Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Korea's Kim wishes Trump recovery from coronavirus

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday sent a message of sympathy to President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, wishing they would recover from the COVID-19 illness, state media reported.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 03-10-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 08:46 IST
North Korea's Kim wishes Trump recovery from coronavirus

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday sent a message of sympathy to President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, wishing they would recover from the COVID-19 illness, state media reported. “He sincerely hoped that they would recover as soon as possible. He hoped they will surely overcome it," the Korean Central News Agency reported. “He sent warm greetings to them.” Trump said Friday he and his wife had tested positive for the coronavirus, and leaders across the world have sent messages of goodwill to the couple.

Kim and Trump once exchanged threats of total destruction and crude insults after North Korea in 2017 carried out a series of high-profile weapons tests aimed at acquiring an ability to launch nuclear strikes on the US mainland. Trump had said he would rain “fire and fury” on North Korea and derided Kim as “little rocket man” on a suicide mission, while Kim responded he would “tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire.” But they stopped such rhetoric and instead developed personal relationships after Kim abruptly reached out to Trump in 2018 for talks on the fate of his advancing nuclear arsenal.

They met three times, starting with a summit in Singapore in June 2018 that made Trump the first sitting US president to meet a North Korea leader since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. But their meetings made little headway since their second summit in Vietnam ended without any deal following disputes over US-led sanctions on North Korea.

Before their nuclear talks entered a stalemate, Trump said that he and Kim “fell in love.”.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Will Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev-starring The Vampire Diaries Season 9 ever take place Season 8 came out three years ago and the remarkable success of the previous seasons highly increased its demand for Season 9.If rumors are to be bel...

James and Falcao return to Colombia for World Cup qualifying

James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao have been summoned by Colombia for their first two World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Chile this month. The great news are James return to his place in soccer, playing and competing regularly, and ...

Napoli players left off Italy squad due to virus concerns

Key forward Lorenzo Insigne and other Napoli players have been left off Italys squad for upcoming matches due to concerns about the coronavirus. Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski and a squad staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Frid...

Mane the 2nd Liverpool player this week to contract virus

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has become the second player to contract the coronavirus at the English Premier League champions this weekIve been tested positive but I am feeling good and not showing heavy symptoms, Mane wrote on Instagram on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020