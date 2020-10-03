Women TMC leaders files complaint against SDM Hathras for 'indecent behaviour'

Left Menu
Women Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders have lodged a complaint against Hathras Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prem Prakash Meena for allegedly pushing them and behaving indecently when they were going to meet the family of the alleged Hathras rape victim on Friday.

ANI | Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-10-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 10:32 IST
Hathras SDM Prem Prakash Meena (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Women Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders have lodged a complaint against Hathras Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prem Prakash Meena for allegedly pushing them and behaving indecently when they were going to meet the family of the alleged Hathras rape victim on Friday. Lok Sabha MP Pratima Mondal and former MP Mamta Thakur, along with demanding an FIR be lodged, urged for action against the concerned official in the letter written to the police official in Chandpa police station, Hathras.

"We had arrived from Bengal to convey condolences to the victim's family. In a democracy, not letting a representative meet the aggrieved family is a murder of democracy," read the letter, roughly translated in English from Hindi. Hathras SDM Meena had earlier refuted TMC delegation's allegations of being roughed up by Uttar Pradesh Police at Hathras border, saying that allegations are baseless and female constables requested them to stop but they forcibly tried to enter.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation, including party MP Derek O'Brien, was on the way to meet the family of the victim of the Hathras incident yesterday. "The allegations of pushing female MPs are wrong. Female constables stopped them and requested them that no one is allowed inside the village. They forcefully tried to enter the village. We are not misbehaving with anyone," Meena had told ANI.

"The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating the matter (the Hathras incident). No one is allowed inside the borders of the district. As soon as we will get orders, we will allow everyone inside," he had added. The protest started when four TMC members, who came here to meet the victim's family, were stopped at the barricade placed at the entrance of the village.

TMC leader, Pratima Mondal said, "I have been manhandled by these people here. We just wanted to meet the family members. We told to allow at least one person to go inside if not all. But they didn't. If things happen with us in this manner, imagine how they behave with the commoners? This is appalling." Later a group of people staged a protest at the barricade saying they want justice for the victim.

Prior to this top Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also stopped along with other leaders and party members at the Yamuna Expressway when they were heading for Hathras. The Hathras victim died in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. The post-mortem report states that the victim suffered a fracture of "C6 cervical vertebra" and there was "extravasations of blood along the fracture line" and the underlying spinal cord was "contused with ascending edema". Also, the postmortem report denies rape charges.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had appointed Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Shamli, as the new Hathras SP. The moves came as Adityanath gave directions to suspend SP, DSP, inspector and some others officials based on the first report of SIT which is probing the torture and alleged gangrape case of a 19-year woman in Hathras who later succumbed to her injuries in a Delhi hospital. According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Hathras SP Vikrant Vir, Circle Officer (CO) Ram Shabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub-Inspector Jagveer Singh and head constable Mahesh Pal have been suspended for the negligence in duty based on the first report submitted by the SIT. (ANI)

