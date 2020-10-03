Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa Cong leaders held for protest won't apply for bail: Party

"The river has been diverted by Karnataka in violation of the Supreme Court order and award of Inter State Water Dispute Tribunal," the Congress leader said. One of the arrested leaders, Janardan Bhandari said they would continue being in police custody, but will not apply for bail.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 03-10-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 13:47 IST
Goa Cong leaders held for protest won't apply for bail: Party

The Congress leaders in Goa, who were arrested after they protested at a hotel demanding that they be allowed to meet Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, will not apply for bail, the party functionary said on Saturday. Around 15 leaders, including Goa Pradesh Youth Congress Committee chief Varad Mardolkar, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) general secretary Sankalp Amonkar, office bearer Janardan Bhandari and others were arrested around Friday midnight by Goa police after they staged a protest at a five-star hotel, where Javadekar had checked in, police said.

Javadekar is in Goa to attend a series of meetings on the new farm laws on Saturday. The Congress leaders reached the hotel around midnight and demanded to meet the minister over the Mahadayi river water dispute with Karnataka. A senior police officer said that the leaders were placed under preventive arrest.

GPCC chief Girish Chodankar said, "The arrested leaders will not apply for bail. They had gone to meet the minister urging him to save Mahadayi river from being diverted illegally by Karnataka." "The minister should have explained the Centre's stand on the Mahadayi issue," he said. "The river has been diverted by Karnataka in violation of the Supreme Court order and award of Inter State Water Dispute Tribunal," the Congress leader said.

One of the arrested leaders, Janardan Bhandari said they would continue being in police custody, but will not apply for bail. "We don't want bail, we want Mahadayi, our mother," he said.

Goa and Karnataka have been at loggerheads over sharing of the water of Mahadayi river. Inter State Water Dispute Tribunal has declared its award distributing share of water between Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra states. All the three states have petitioned the apex court against the award.

Meanwhile, BJP's Goa unit spokesperson Dattaprasad Naik condemned the Congress' protest, stating that the agitation was held when the entire country was involved in doing something positive to mark Gandhi Jayanti. The Congress has no right to garland statue of Mahatma Gandhi after what they did on his birth anniversary, he said.

"Javadekar has not come to Goa for a holiday like Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi often do. The minister is here to address farmers," Naik said, adding that BJP workers have never protested or disturbed the Gandhi family when they were on holiday. "The law will take its own course, but we demand strict action against all those who behaved in such a manner," the saffron party spokesperson said.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

MP cop held for not registering complaint of 'rape victim'

A policeman has been arrested in Madhya Pradeshs Narsinghpur district for allegedly not registering a Dalit rape victims complaint about four days, following which she ended her life, a top officer said on Saturday. The arrest was made afte...

Centre in SC agrees to waive compound interest on loans up to Rs 2 cr for six-months

In a relief to individual borrowers and medium and small industries, the Centre has agreed in the Supreme Court to waive compound interest interest on interest charged on loans of up to Rs 2 crores for a six-month moratorium period announce...

Pak PM Khan asks party leaders for legal strategy to bring back Sharif from UK

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked his party leaders to devise a legal strategy to bring back former premier Nawaz Sharif from the UK as in the absence of an extradition treaty between the two countries it would be difficult to g...

Farm budget increased 11 fold to Rs 1.34 lakh cr from FY10 : Gangwar

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Saturday said budget of the agriculture ministry has been increased 11 fold to Rs 1.34 lakh crore from Rs 12,000 crore in 2009-10 during the UPA regime, which reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modis commitm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020