Smriti Irani terms Rahul Gandhi's Hathras visit as political move

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Hathras today is a political gimmick with no intention of seeking justice for the victim's family. While speaking to media Irani said, "People are aware of Congress's tactics and that is why they ensured a historic win for BJP in 2019 polls. People understand that their (Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi) visit to Hathras is for their politics and not for justice to the victim."

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra decided to travel to Hathras village on Thursday to meet the 19-year-old Hathras incident victim's kin. They were stopped midway by the Uttar Pradesh Police and hundreds of Congress workers along with the Gandhis were detained for breaching the state law that barred public movement during the pandemic. Smriti Irani's comment has come in response to Rahul Gandhi's mishandling by the UP Police near the Agra-Yamuna Expressway on October 1.

The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the Hathras incident have been arrested. (ANI)