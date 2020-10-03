Left Menu
Atal Tunnel epitomises bond between PM Modi and people of Himachal Pradesh: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday said the "strategically important" Atal Tunnel will strengthen the border infrastructure and epitomises the special bond between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Himachal Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 17:52 IST
BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday said the "strategically important" Atal Tunnel will strengthen the border infrastructure and epitomises the special bond between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Himachal Pradesh. The 9.02-km Atal Tunnel, the world's longest highway tunnel which reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km and the travel time by four to five hours, was inaugurated by Modi on Saturday.

In a series of tweets, Nadda thanked Modi for speedily executing the project since 2014 and fulfilling the decade-old demand of the people of the state. Stating that the Atal Tunnel project was very close to Modi's heart, Nadda said, "It epitomises the special bond between PM Modi and the people of Himachal Pradesh and is a fitting tribute to the former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji who conceived this historic project.".

Describing the tunnel as "strategically important", Nadda said this project not only boosts connectivity but also strengthens India's border infrastructure. "The infrastructure marvel connects Manali and Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year. It also reduces distance between Manali and Keylong," he said..

