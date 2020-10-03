Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn spreading misinformation, outright lies: Union Minister Hardeep Puri on farm laws

The Union minister for housing and urban affairs, and civil aviation, sought to know from Congress and other opposition parties if they were opposing the farm bills then why their 33 out total 107 MPs in Rajya Sabha remained absent on September 20. Puri claimed that former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Montek Singh Ahluwalia former deputy chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission had said that "these things" should be implemented, apparently referring to the new farm laws.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-10-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 17:53 IST
Oppn spreading misinformation, outright lies: Union Minister Hardeep Puri on farm laws

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday defended the farm laws passed in Parliament recently as he accused the Congress and other opposition parties of spreading "misinformation, disinformation and outright lies" over the three legislations. He also said the Narendra Modi government was committed to safeguarding the interest of farmers and said the minimum support price (MSP) system would continue.

"Misinformation, disinformation and outright lies that the Central government intended to dismantle the MSP system and open the agriculture sector whereby our farming community will be the losers," Puri said while addressing the media here. The minister further said "lies" were being spread that farmers' land would be "snatched" by big corporates.

Sale, lease or mortgage of farmers' land is prohibited. Farmers' land is also protected against any recovery,” Puri said adding it was mentioned in the Bills. The Union minister for housing and urban affairs, and civil aviation, sought to know from Congress and other opposition parties if they were opposing the farm bills then why their 33 out total 107 MPs in Rajya Sabha remained absent on September 20.

Puri claimed that former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Montek Singh Ahluwalia former deputy chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission had said that "these things" should be implemented, apparently referring to the new farm laws. "These ordinances were promulgated in May. Read Congress manifestoes of 2017 (Punjab Assembly polls) and 2019 (Lok Sabha). Read statements of the two highly accomplished economists -- former PM Manmohan Singh and Montek Singh Ahluwalia. They have said these things should be implemented. But no one implemented it," he said.

Stating that every political party had a right to oppose or dissent, Puri described the ruckus created by the opposition in Rajya Sabha as "political hooliganism". "That was not parliamentary democracy. That's not dissent. That's political hooliganism," he said.

Claiming that the new farm laws were a win-win situation for everyone, he said that the BJP-led government wanted to put money in farmers' pockets by liberating them. When pointed out that agriculture was a state subject, Puri said that it was mentioned in the Constitution that the union government can legislate in this domain in the national interest. Farmers will be the real beneficiaries as they will get better prices, he said.

To a question about the Shiromani Akali Dal quitting the NDA over the farm laws, Puri, without naming ex-Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, said that till September 6, she had said that these bills were good for farmers. About the SAD's claim that they had raised their concerns over the farm reform laws with the Centre, He said, "Where and when it was raised, I do not know. Som Parkash ji (union minister) and I also sit in the council of ministers." Harsimrat Kaur Badal in her resignation letter had said that she kept trying to persuade the Union Cabinet to take farmers on board and deal with their concerns over the farm ordinances, which preceded the bills.

Union minister Som Parkash said the SAD had earlier supported the ordinances. Even former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal also spoke in favour of these bills. Thereafter they suddenly changed their stand, Som Parkash alleged.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Laporte re-elected president of French Rugby

Bernard Laporte has been re-elected as president of the French Rugby Federation FFR for another four years after narrowly beating opposing candidate Florian Grill, the countrys governing body said on Saturday.The FFR said Laporte won 51.47 ...

India to observe one day state mourning tomorrow on demise of Emir of Kuwait

India will observe one day of state mourning on October 4 Sunday as a mark of respect for the departed dignitary His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA said. His H...

People News Roundup: One African man's protest against colonial 'pillagers'; Argentina mourns after death of beloved cartoonist Quino and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Goodbye, teacher Argentina mourns after death of beloved cartoonist QuinoArgentines held a day of national mourning after the death of the countrys beloved cartoonist Quino, whose comic c...

Republican U.S. Senator Johnson diagnosed with COVID-19 -spokesman

Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, who heads the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, a spokesman said on Saturday.The spokesman said Johnson feels healthy and is not experie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020