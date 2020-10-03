Left Menu
Development News Edition

Left, Congress protest in Kolkata over Hathras incident

Left and Congress activists protested in Kolkata on Saturday against the alleged gang rape of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras that has triggered a nationwide outrage.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-10-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 19:10 IST
Left, Congress protest in Kolkata over Hathras incident

Left and Congress activists protested in Kolkata on Saturday against the alleged gang rape of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras that has triggered a nationwide outrage. Carrying placards having slogans such as "Defeat fascist BJP at Centre and TMC in Bengal" and "Down with fascists who throttle democracy", around a 1,000 members of the CPI(M), Congress and their affiliates marched from Moulali to Esplanade in the heart of the city in the afternoon.

As they tried to break a barricade at Esplanade, trying to go towards a UP government office to protest, a scuffle broke out with the police. The activists claimed that several of them received injuries in the scuffle, which was denied by the police.

Later, they torched effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Esplanade crossing. "We burnt Modi's effigy for the attack on democratic forces and his failure to curb the rise in the number of rape cases in the country, mostly in UP. We are also burning the effigy of the Trinamool Congress chief for the law and order breakdown in the state and increase in attacks on women," SFI leader Subhajit Sarkar said.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday. She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Navy officer dies in paraglider crash

A Navy officer died in an accident involving a paraglider he was flying while his instructor escaped at Karwar, 500 km from here, on Friday, police said. The navy officer and his instructor were flying off the Rabindranath Tagore beach whe...

Panchayats will be new model of equitable development and growth in J-K: LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the panchayats in the union territory would be the new model of equitable development and growth where people will decide their own priorities and the administration will be...

Grand Alliance announces seat-sharing formula, backs Tejashwi, VIP says it is quitting

The opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar sought to steal a march over the ruling NDA on Saturday when it announced its seat-sharing formula as part of which the RJD, spearheading the coalition, will contest on 144 seats. The coalition members...

Mose flood barrier finally holds the waters back for fragile Venice

A long-delayed flood barrier successfully protected Venice from a high tide for the first time on Saturday, bringing relief and smiles to the lagoon city following years of repeated inundations. Today, everything is dry. We stopped the sea,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020