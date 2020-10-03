Left Menu
Tejashwi Yadav to lead grand alliance for Bihar polls; Vikassheel Insaan Party unhappy with seat allocation, walks out of joint presser

The opposition Mahagathbandhan on Saturday announced its seat-sharing for Bihar elections with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its leader but differences cropped up as Vikassheel Insaan Party leader Mukesh Sahani expressed dissatisfaction with the seat allocation and walked out of the joint press conference.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 03-10-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 19:11 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The opposition Mahagathbandhan on Saturday announced its seat-sharing for Bihar elections with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its leader but differences cropped up as Vikassheel Insaan Party leader Mukesh Sahani expressed dissatisfaction with the seat allocation and walked out of the joint press conference. Congress leader Avinash Pandey made the announcement about Tejashwi Yadav being the face of the alliance which is seeking to oust the ruling NDA from power in the state.

"The alliance is led by RJD and its leader Tejashwi Yadav will lead us. We want Bihar to prosper under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav," he said. Apart from Pandey and Tejashwi Yadav, the press conference was attended by RJD leaders Tejpal Yadav and Manoj Jha and leaders from other parties in the alliance.

Yadav announced the seat allocation and said Congress will contest 70 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) 19, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) four and Communist Party of India (CPI) six seats. "Out of the 144 seats left with RJD, we are in talks with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha(JMM) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), and whatever is finalised, we will let you know in two to three days," Yadav said.

Sahani expressed disappointment with the arrangement and said injustice has been done to the most backward classes in the state. "This is like stabbing us in the back," he said and walked out of the press conference. Tejashwi Yadav said Congress will also contest the lone Lok Sabha by-poll in the state from Balmiki Nagar.

Pandey, who spoke at the beginning of the press conference, said various parties in UPA have decided to come together as partners for Bihar Assembly elections. "Congress, RJD, CPI, CPM and Vikassheel Insaan Party will be part of this alliance under the leadership of RJD. We want Bihar to prosper under Tejashwi Yadav," he said.

Bihar will go to the polls on October 28, November 3 and 7 for 243 member assembly. (ANI)

