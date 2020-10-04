McConnell says spoke with Trump and he "sounds well"Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2020 02:15 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 02:14 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Saturday that he had spoken with President Donald Trump and that he sounds well. "Just had another great call with @POTUS. He sounds well and says he's feeling good," McConnell said on Twitter.
"We talked about the people's business — fighting the pandemic, confirming Judge Barrett, and strengthening the economy for American families," he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- American
- McConnell
- Barrett
- Mitch McConnell
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
McConnell pledges quick vote on next justice; Biden says no
Nazrin Choudhary to write script for 'American Radical'
EXPLAINER-How RBG's death could shift the Supreme Court - and American life - rightward
Americans mourn passing of liberal feminist icon Ginsburg
First Native American racer blazes trail at Tour de France