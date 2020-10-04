Union minister Paswan undergoes heart surgery
Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party patron Ram Vilas Paswan has undergone a heart surgery, his son Chirag Paswan said on Sunday. Ram Vilas Paswan (74), who has been in active politics for more than five decades and is one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders, has been hospitalised for the last few weeks. In a tweet, Chirag Paswan said his father underwent a heart surgery due to sudden developments on Saturday evening, which forced him to cancel a party meeting and rush to his father's side. If needed, the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution will undergo another operation in a few weeks, he said
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh besides other senior leaders spoke to Chirag Paswan to enquire about the health of his father, LJP sources said. Chirag Paswan thanked people for standing with him and his family in this hour of crisis.
