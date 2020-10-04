Odisha Assembly adjourned for a day as mark of respect to deceased BJD MLA

The Odisha Assembly was adjourned for the day on Sunday, as a mark of respect to deceased BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy. The 65-year-old legislator, who had recently recovered from COVID-19, died earlier in the day at a hospital here.

Speaker S N Patro adjourned the proceedings after the House made obituary references to the Pipili MLA. "The House will remain adjourned till 10.30 am on Monday as a mark of respect to the departed member from Pipili," Patro said.

Patnaik, after officially informing the House about Maharathy's demise, said the BJD leader was elected to the Assembly seven times from Pipili between 1985 and 2019. Maharathy also held the agriculture portfolio thrice in his political career spanning three-and-a-half decades.

"He (Maharathy) expired in the early hours of 4th October, 2020. The death of the ex-minister of this August House is an irreparable loss to the state and the members of his family," the chief minister said. Leader of the Opposition P K Naik also mourned the demise of Maharathy.

"I am deeply hurt over the death of a popular leader like Maharathy. Let Lord Jagannath give peace to his soul," the BJP leader stated. The speaker, before adjourning the House, said Maharathy's dedication towards his work was "extraordinary".

"His demise has created a void in state politics," Patro added. The BJD MLA's mortal remains were brought to the Assembly premises, where the legislators paid tributes to him.

