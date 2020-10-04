Left Menu
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demands removal of Hathras DM, investigation into his role

A day after meeting the family of the Hathras incident victim, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday demanded the removal of the district magistrate (DM) and a probe into his role in the entire matter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 14:46 IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A day after meeting the family of the Hathras incident victim, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday demanded the removal of the district magistrate (DM) and a probe into his role in the entire matter. The Congress leader said that according to the family, the Hathras DM meted out the worst treatment to them, and asked who was protecting the officer.

"According to the aggrieved family, the worst treatment meted out to them was by the district magistrate. Who is trying to save him? He should be immediately suspended, and his role in the entire matter should be probed. When the family is demanding a judicial probe, then why is noise over CBI probe and SIT probe is going on," the Congress leader tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi). "If the Uttar Pradesh government has even slightly woken up from its slumber, it should listen to the point of view of the family," she said in another tweet.

On October 1, Hathras District Magistrate PK Laxkar had denied "negative rumours" about the rife between him and the family of the gangrape victim.While talking to ANI, Laxkar said that he has been regularly interacting with the family. "I met with six family members of the victim yesterday and we spoke for about an hour and a half. I met with them again today to see their point of discontent. I deny the negative rumours which are rife about my interactions with them," the DM had said. Congress leaders Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met the family of the victim and said the party's fight will continue justice is delivered.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday announced a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. It had earlier announced a probe by SIT.The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. (ANI)

