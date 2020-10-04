TMC won't be able to secure 100 seats in 2021 WB Assembly polls: Kailash Vijayvargiya
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) will not be even able to win 100 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls in Bengal.ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 04-10-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 16:39 IST
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) will not be even able to win 100 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls in Bengal. "For some people the party comes first and the country later, that is why the country's citizens have made them dwarfed. I stay the maximum time in Bengal these days, and I can say with confidence that in Mamata ji will not even be able to win 100 seats because she is worried about her kursi (power) not the country," Vijayvargiya said in a press conference here.
It is to mention that Vijayvargiya is the central observer for the BJP in West Bengal. Legislative Assembly elections for 294 seats in the state are likely to be held in 2021. Meanwhile, speaking about the horrific incident in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, the BJP leader said that the people should have confidence in UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as he is a leader who "does not shy away from taking tough decisions".
He also said that anyone opposing farm laws in the country was "anti-farmer." (ANI)
