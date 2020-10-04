Left Menu
Cong helping brokers and middlemen: Naqvi

On one hand the agriculture reforms will ensure elimination of middlemen and on the other they will also give guarantee of better price for the produce of farmers, Naqvi said, adding that the Narendra Modi government is taking steps to empower farmers but the Congress is conspiring to "mislead" them.

PTI | Bareli/Rampur | Updated: 04-10-2020 16:40 IST
Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday hit out at the Congress over its opposition to farm laws, alleging that the “Congress syndicate” is conspiring to help “feudalism of brokers and middlemen”.   Addressing farmers during “Kisan Chaupal”, Naqvi said that the Congress and its associates were trying to hide "mountain of truth" with “bushes of lies” but they will not succeed in their attempt, according to a statement from him.  The Congress syndicate is creating fear and confusion over agriculture reform bills just to protect interests of feudal middlemen, he alleged.  On one hand the agriculture reforms will ensure elimination of middlemen and on the other they will also give guarantee of better price for the produce of farmers, Naqvi said, adding that the Narendra Modi government is taking steps to empower farmers but the Congress is conspiring to "mislead" them. Now farmers will get new opportunities to sell their produce, which will increase their profits, he said.    The new laws will give the agriculture sector the benefit of modern technology and farmers will be empowered. The minimum support price and government procurement will remain in place, he said.    These new laws will give freedom to farmers for storage and sale of their crops and free them from the clutches of middlemen, he said. Farmers will not be compelled to sell their produce to the licensed traders in mandis anymore and also get freedom from the tax of government mandis, Naqvi said.  The dream of 'One Nation, One Market' will now be fulfilled, he said.    The minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of villages and farmers of the country, and that their rights will be protected at any cost. Under the 'Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi', more than Rs 92,000 crore has been given to farmers so far, he said.

