Left Menu
Development News Edition

'We're not used to debating': Rare Bolivia election standoff fizzles as vote nears

Bolivia's presidential candidates faced off late on Saturday in the first all-party campaign debate in almost two decades, but analysts chided the runners as having forgotten how to hold a proper discourse after a tepid event. The landlocked Andean nation is headed for elections on Oct. 18, a re-run of a fraught vote last year that sparked deadly protests and led to the resignation of leader Evo Morales.

Reuters | Sucre | Updated: 04-10-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 20:03 IST
'We're not used to debating': Rare Bolivia election standoff fizzles as vote nears
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Bolivia's presidential candidates faced off late on Saturday in the first all-party campaign debate in almost two decades, but analysts chided the runners as having forgotten how to hold a proper discourse after a tepid event.

The landlocked Andean nation is headed for elections on Oct. 18, a re-run of a fraught vote last year that sparked deadly protests and led to the resignation of leader Evo Morales. The leftist did not participate in election debates since 2002. In a televised debate focused on the country's economic future, the seven presidential candidates largely stuck to laying out their policy platforms, with few clashes or exchanges between the runner, despite a background of political tensions.

"We are not used to debating," one analyst wrote in local media in response to the event. "A debate must have a confrontation on a specific issue... It ended in a boring way with each of the candidates just repeating their script." Gonzalo Chávez, another political analyst, said the fact Morales had eschewed debates while in power between 2006-2019 had weakened the space for political discourse.

"There was great expectation of a tough debate, but there was no such thing," Chávez said. Bolivia's 7 million voters will go the polls in a fortnight, with the ballot overshadowed by a tough economic outlook and the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the country hard.

The candidate for Morales' socialist MAS party, Luis Arce, currently leads polls ahead of centrist Carlos Mesa, though forecasts indicate there would need to be a second-round run-off between the pair. Morales himself is living in Argentina. There is another debate planned for Sunday night, though the candidate for MAS is not yet confirmed to attend.

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: We failed to build partnerships, says Warner

After suffering a 34-run defeat against Mumbai Indians, SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner said that the side failed to built partnerships in the middle to finish the game in their favour. Chasing a massive target of 209 runs, SRH got...

Regal-owner Cineworld considering closing all U.S., UK screens

Cineworld, the worlds second-biggest cinema operator, said it was considering temporarily closing all its screens in the United States and Britain after studios pulled major releases such as the latest James Bond film. The Regal cinema owne...

IPL 13: Rahul's half-century guides KXIP to 178 runs against CSK

Kings XI Punjab KXIP skipper KL Rahul scored a half-century to guide his team to a total of 178 runs against Chennai Super Kings CSK in the Indian Premier League IPL here on Sunday. Rahul played a knock of 63 runs from 52 balls to help his ...

IPL 13: Dhoni completes 100 catches as wicketkeeper

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni on Sunday added another feather to his cap as he completed 100 catches as wicketkeeper in the Indian Premier League IPL. Dhoni was only one scalp away from achieving the feat before the game against King...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020