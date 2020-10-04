Left Menu
Union Minister Jitendra Singh releases book on Assam's heritage

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday released a coffee table book - 'Discovering the Heritage of Assam'- with a foreword by Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. The voluminous book with pictures and photographs on glaze paper presents an absorbing compilation of heritage, faith, beliefs and traditions of different ethnic tribes and sub-tribes living in Assam, the largest state of the Northeastern region.

While releasing the book, Singh, the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), congratulated its author Padampani Bora, who is by profession an officer of the Indian Revenue Service (2009 batch). Bora has over the years established himself as an accomplished author, specialising in the subjects reflecting diverse nuances of the Northeastern region, he said.

Singh said while mostly it is suggested that the Northeast should be brought closer to the rest of India, very few understand that there is much more than that and in fact, the rest of the country can learn from the Northeast. The book by Bora, he said, will help to understand the grand splendour and glory of the undiscovered facets of Assam.

The minister suggested wide circulation of the coffee table book and hoped that the writer's creation will not only remain confined to the pages of the book but would also serve as cultural and heritage ambassador of the Northeast for the rest of the world.

