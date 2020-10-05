Left Menu
CBI raids underway at DK Shivakumar and brother's residences: Sources

But, 'Raid Raj' is their only 'Machiavellian Move!" "Let Modi & Yeddyurappa Govts & BJP's frontal organizations i.e CBI-ED-Income Tax know that Congress workers & leaders will not be cowed down nor bow down before such devious attempts.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-10-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 12:02 IST
Raids are underway at the residences of Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar and his brother and Member of Parliament from Bengaluru Rural D K Suresh by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), sources said. According to the sources, CBI sleuths reached their residences early this morning.

Congress leaders, however, have hit out at the BJP governments at the Centre and state for the CBI raid, questioning its timing ahead of the November 3 bypolls to Sira and R R Nagar Assembly segments. Responding to the raid, Congress General Secretary, Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The insidious game of intimidation & machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding @DKShivakumar won't deter us. CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa Govt. But, 'Raid Raj' is their only 'Machiavellian Move!" "Let Modi & Yeddyurappa Govts & BJP's frontal organizations i.e CBI-ED-Income Tax know that Congress workers & leaders will not be cowed down nor bow down before such devious attempts. Our resolve to fight for people & expose BJP's maladministration only becomes stronger," he said in another tweet.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah too in a tweet said, "@BJP4India has always tried to indulge in vindictive politics & mislead public attention. The latest CBI raid on @KPCCPresident @DKShivakumar's house is another attempt to derail our preparation for bypolls. I strongly condemn this."PTI KSU SS PTI PTI.

