Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's defender: Pence's campaign role grows at key moment

Pence will almost certainly be pressed to explain shifting accounts of the president's health over the weekend and justify Trump's decision to hold large in-person campaign rallies during a pandemic — events that often flouted public health guidelines by congregating thousands of mostly mask-less supporters. “Normally, the vice presidential debate is inconsequential.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 12:12 IST
Trump's defender: Pence's campaign role grows at key moment

Vice President Mike Pence is in a familiar spot: standing by President Donald Trump. With Trump hospitalised with a virus that he spent months downplaying, his ever-loyal No. 2 will play an increasingly prominent role in the weeks ahead.

Pence will take a leading role in campaigning around the country in the final stretch before the Nov. 3 election, aiming to keep the president's supporters energised and deflecting criticism of his handling of a virus that has killed over 205,000 Americans. The president's positive diagnosis on Friday has intensified scrutiny of the administration's cavalier approach to the pandemic.

The spotlight on Pence will be especially bright on Wednesday when he will participate in the vice presidential debate with California Sen. Kamala Harris. Pence will almost certainly be pressed to explain shifting accounts of the president's health over the weekend and justify Trump's decision to hold large in-person campaign rallies during a pandemic — events that often flouted public health guidelines by congregating thousands of mostly mask-less supporters.

“Normally, the vice presidential debate is inconsequential. That is not the case in 2020,” said Alex Conant, a Republican strategist who worked on Florida Sen. Marco Rubio's 2016 presidential bid. “The public has so many questions about how we got here and it's an opportunity for Pence to answer some of those.” Pence has often been called upon to smooth over fallout from Trump's messy decision making and divisive policies.

Since the 2016 campaign, he has served as a bridge of sorts between a brash, thrice-married former reality television star who long bragged about womanizing and the more traditional branch of the Republican Party, particularly conservative evangelicals. The smooth diction and humble demeanor Pence brings to the role was honed in the 1990s when he was a conservative talk-radio host in Indiana, when he referred to himself as “Rush Limbaugh on decaf.” His approach hasn't always been successful. As Indiana's governor from 2013 to 2017, he was so relentlessly on-message that he sometimes struggled to contain fallout from fast-moving crises.

That includes his handling of backlash over a 2015 law he signed that allowed business owners to deny service to gay people for religious reasons, which was later amended as a result of the uproar. During an interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC when he was governor, Pence grew flustered after failing to answer direct questions about whether discrimination against gay people should be legal.

“George!" Pence protested before letting out an audible sigh. “C'mon.” The debate with Harris will be a major test. The former California prosecutor's political rise was fueled by searing exchanges with political rivals during major congressional hearings. And she is certain to press the issue of the virus and Trump's diagnoses when the two meet in Salt Lake City.

“That will be his challenge. But it is one he is well-suited for,” said Cam Savage, a veteran Republican strategist from Indiana who has closely observed Pence's political career. “With Pence you get a very disciplined leader who is not likely to make mistakes.” One major uncertainty is what sort of condition Trump will be in during the weeks ahead.

His administration has offered rosy assessments of his health and said he could be released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as early as Monday. But Trump's blood oxygen level abruptly dropped twice in recent days and he was given supplemental oxygen before his hospitalization. His doctors continued to evade basic questions about his health on Sunday.

There are also concerns that Pence could himself could catch the virus while campaigning, a troubling scenario that raises serious questions about national security and the transfer of power if either he or Trump took a turn for the worse. After the debate, Pence says, it's back to “business as usual” and the campaign has appearances planned for him, as well as Trump's children and other top surrogates in an effort billed as “Operation MAGA.” Pence is slated to visit Arizona and Florida and will return to Indiana on Friday to vote early.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Lowest September UK new car sales for two decades

British new car registrations fell to their lowest level for a September in more than two decades, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hit the sector, an industry group said on Monday.There is normally strong demand in September as it ...

Ukraine expects new jump in coronavirus cases later this week

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Ukraine could exceed 5,000 later this week, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Monday. Ukraine reported a record of 4,661 new cases on Saturday, but the number fell to 4,140 cases on Sunday ...

CPI(M) branch secretary stabbed to death in Kerala's Thrissur

Communist Party of India Marxist Puthussery branch secretary PU Sanoop 26 was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of men in Keralas Thrissur district. As per the police, three other CPI M activists also sustained injuries in the attack th...

Euro zone economic recovery floundered in Sept as services struggled-PMI

The euro zones economic recovery faltered in September as the reimposition of some restrictions on activity to halt a resurgence in the coronavirus sent the blocs dominant service sector into reverse, a survey showed. Rising infection rates...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020