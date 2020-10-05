Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj Cong compares UP CM with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

The ruling Congress made the comparison after staging a two-hour-long silent demonstration in protest against the Hathras incident even as the opposition BJP staged a ‘halla bol’ (raising cries) protest to highlight the “worsening” law and order in Rajasthan. After observing the silent protest at Shahid Smarkar here, the government’s chief whip in Rajasthan assembly, Mahesh Joshi, compared Adityanath with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-10-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 17:03 IST
Raj Cong compares UP CM with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

The Rajasthan ruling Congress on Monday compared Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un over the gang-rape-cum-murder of a 19-year-old girl in UP's Hathras district and her hurried cremation. The ruling Congress made the comparison after staging a two-hour-long silent demonstration in protest against the Hathras incident even as the opposition BJP staged a ‘halla bol’ (raising cries) protest to highlight the “worsening” law and order in Rajasthan.

After observing the silent protest at Shahid Smarkar here, the government’s chief whip in Rajasthan assembly, Mahesh Joshi, compared Adityanath with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. “UP CM Yogi Adityanath is acting like North Korea's dictator Kim Jong. The victim's family is being suppressed and such things have never happened in the country's history,” Joshi told reporters after the protest.

“We have no hopes from the UP police. The way they are working cannot be trusted,” he said. Joshi said the BJP has no moral right to raise questions. “They should demonstrate to get justice for the Hathras victim and against the Yogi Government instead. I pray God to create circumstances for the accused in the Hathras case to get the harshest possible punishment.” Industry Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said probably no government in the history committed such a crime. “The body was not given to the family. Which Indian culture is this, where the body is cremated late at night? What compulsion the government had to do such a thing? The way UP police misbehaved with media and Congress leaders is condemnable,” Meena said.

On the other hand, opposition BJP took out a protest march and held a demonstration near Civil Lines railway crossing. “The state government has been sleeping for 20 months and we had to do this 'Halla Bol' protest to wake up the government. The crime rate is increasing in the state and the law and order situation has deteriorated,” Poonia said. He said Rajasthan has become the Crime capital of the country.

BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who holds the Home Ministry’s portfolio, has failed to keep crime under control..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Lithuanian foreign minister self-isolating after French visit

Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Linas Linkevicius will self-isolate for a week after contact with members of visiting French President Emmanuel Macrons delegation who later tested positive for the coronavirus.The minister was present at...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Trumps medical status unclear as doctors say he could be discharged on MondayPresident Donald Trump could be discharged from the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19 as soon a...

Maha to reduce plying age limit of autorickshaws to 15 years

Maharashtra State Transport Authority STA has decided to bring down the age limit of autorickshaws to 15 years from the existing 20 years in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR and other parts of the state on par with taxis, a transport depa...

COVID-19 disrupts critical mental health services, WHO warns

Announcing the findings on Monday, the UN health agency also said that the pandemic has increased the need for the vital services.COVID-19 has interrupted essential mental health services around the world just when theyre needed most, said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020