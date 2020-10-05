Sonia, Rahul condole UP Cong leader's death due to COVID-19

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of an ex-Uttar Pradesh legislative council member of the party due to COVID-19. Rahul Gandhi also shared a recent video of the deceased leader, Naseeb Pathan, in which he had slammed the BJP over the Hathras incident and the passage of the three farm bills. "Congress' former legislative council member and CLP leader from Uttar Pradesh, Naseeb Pathan Sahab, has passed away due to coronavirus. My condolences to his family," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Before passing away, Naseeb Sahab has given a very important message. Sharing it with you. A heartfelt tribute to him," the former Congress chief said. He tagged the video of Pathan in which he gives a message from the hospital bed, hitting out at the BJP over the farm bills and the Hathras gangrape-murder case. Pathan passed away on Sunday.

In her message, Sonia Gandhi expressed heartfelt condolences to Pathan's family over his untimely demise. Pathan had held various posts in the state Congress organisation as well as in NSUI and Youth Congress, she said.

Having been a member of the legislative council and leader of the legislative party twice, he efficiently discharged his duties, Sonia Gandhi said. "Pathan served Congress throughout his lifetime. His death is an irreparable loss for the Congress organisation," she said.