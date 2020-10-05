Left Menu
MCDs didn't pay required salary to staff spraying anti-dengue, malaria medicines across Delhi: AAP

The AAP on Monday claimed that BJP-ruled municipal corporations have violated a high court order as they didn't pay the required salary to staffers who spray anti-dengue and malaria medicines across Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 20:39 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The AAP on Monday claimed that BJP-ruled municipal corporations have violated a high court order as they didn't pay the required salary to staffers who spray anti-dengue and malaria medicines across Delhi. Hitting back, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said salary up to August has been released to DBC (dengue breeding checking) employees. AAP functionary Durgesh Pathak at a press conference accused the MCD of not complying the court's order to pay dengue-malaria warriors Rs 32,000 instead of Rs 14,000. "The fight against dengue and malaria cannot happen without the people who spray anti-dengue and malaria medicines across the capital. They check the breeding of the larva, go door to door and spray the medicine. There are around 3,500 such people who work as dengue-malaria warriors," he said.

Pathak said the BJP-led municipal corporations have shown step-motherly behaviour towards 'Corona warriors'. "But it is unfortunate that the BJP-ruled MCD is showing a step-motherly attitude towards these people. From 2002, the BJP-ruled MCD has not confirmed their job but kept them as contractual employees. These people have protested many times for justice and the BJP leaders repeatedly assured them of justice but always denied," he alleged.

"These people had no other way than moving to the high court and in 2019 they got legal rights after the court's verdict. The court ruled that these employees should get a salary of Rs 32,000 instead of Rs 14,000. The verdict also observed that the BJP-ruled MCD should clear their arrears and bonus from 2012. The court also issued a timeline which was of March 31, 2020, to finish these works," he said. But the employees haven't received their dues yet. Pathak alleged that the BJP does not listen to the opposition or the media and now it is clear that they do not even listen to the courts.

"The Aam Aadmi Party demands that the BJP-ruled MCDs must release the fund for these warriors and follow the court order. We also demand that the BJP should immediately stop the injustice towards these people," he added. The North Delhi mayor said, "AAP leader Durgesh Pathak talks without facts, he should first clarify his facts and after that he should make allegations." He said the DBC employees are the backbone of the corporation and they are working day and night to prevent dengue, malaria and chikungunya. The mayor said the North Delhi Municipal Corporation will soon release the outstanding salaries to DBC employees. In a statement later, Prakash was quoted as saying, "The Delhi government wants to create an atmosphere of anarchy in Delhi by stopping the funds owed by the corporation". The AAP wants that the corporations are not able to do development work for the public, which they can take advantage of in the next corporation elections, he said.

