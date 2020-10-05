Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgium's new princess asks nothing of estranged family

An artist who won a legal battle to prove that Belgium's former King Albert II is her father said on Monday she was not expecting anything from her new family, after a court last week made her a princess. Delphine of Saxe-Cobourg was granted the title as a result of a court ruling on Oct. 1 after a DNA test showed the former monarch was her father, her lawyers said last week.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-10-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 21:32 IST
Belgium's new princess asks nothing of estranged family
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

An artist who won a legal battle to prove that Belgium's former King Albert II is her father said on Monday she was not expecting anything from her new family, after a court last week made her a princess.

Delphine of Saxe-Cobourg was granted the title as a result of a court ruling on Oct. 1 after a DNA test showed the former monarch was her father, her lawyers said last week. She changed her surname from Boel to Saxe-Cobourg, her father's family name. "If I had done this for the title, the money, all that I would have lost," she told reporters during her first news conference as a royal in Brussels. "I'm still going to be Delphine, I'm not going to be hanging out in the streets and say please call me princess."

Delphine said she felt at peace and was relieved to have her life story made public. Albert, who abdicated six years ago in favour of his son Philippe, had long contested her claim. The royal court has not commented on last week's ruling although the former king had previously said he would not oppose court decisions that legally make Delphine his daughter.

However, she said her father and siblings, including King Philippe, refused to communicate with her. The lack of communication from her new family was hardest to understand for her and her two children, she said. "I'm not expecting anything I'm just going to carry on with my work," Delphine said. "However if suddenly they showed signs of life I would never turn my back to them."

Before breaking into tears, she said people in similar situations should not feel ashamed and encouraged them to find their identity. "If someone wants to know their identity it's the right thing to do," she said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Ashwini Choubey, UK Minister Lord Tariq Ahmed discuss current status of COVID-19 vaccine

Union minister Ashwini Choubey and the United Kingdoms Minister of State for South-East Asia Affairs Lord Tariq Ahmed have discussed bilateral relations in the health sector, the current status of COVID-19 vaccine and efforts being made to ...

Jamia Millia Islamia researchers develop saliva-based COVID-19 testing kit

Researchers at the Jamia Millia Islamia JMI have developed a saliva-based testing kit to detect COVID-19 which can display results within an hour, a statement from the varsity said on Monday. The team of scientists from Multidisciplinary Ce...

Pb CM asks farmers to ease rail roko agitation, cites coal, fertiliser shortage

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday urged protesting farmers to ease their ongoing rail roko agitation and allow goods trains to pass through, in the larger interest of the state. However, he reiterated his governments complete ...

Israeli, UAE foreign ministers to meet in Germany on Tuesday

The foreign ministers of Israel and the United Arab Emirates will meet in Germany on Tuesday to discuss further steps in normalizing relations, officials said on Monday.Israel and the United Arab Emirates last month signed an agreement in W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020