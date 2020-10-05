Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kyrgyz police use teargas, water cannon to disperse protesters

Kyrgyz police used teargas and water cannon to disperse thousands of people demonstrating on Monday against the result of a parliamentary election, after some protesters tried to break into the government headquarters. Gunshots and stun grenades could be heard as riot police with dogs, backed by several vehicles, moved into the central square in the capital Bishkek and the protesters retreated.

Reuters | Bishkek | Updated: 05-10-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 21:49 IST
Kyrgyz police use teargas, water cannon to disperse protesters
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Kyrgyz police used teargas and water cannon to disperse thousands of people demonstrating on Monday against the result of a parliamentary election, after some protesters tried to break into the government headquarters.

Gunshots and stun grenades could be heard as riot police with dogs, backed by several vehicles, moved into the central square in the capital Bishkek and the protesters retreated. Two establishment parties supporting closer links between the former Soviet republic and Russia look set to dominate the new parliament after Sunday's election, which Western observers said had been marred by vote buying.

Supporters of several parties that failed to win any seats, according to preliminary results, had rallied in the central square to denounce the vote as fraudulent. They said more people were heading to Bishkek to join the protests. Some of them then tried to break the gates leading to a building housing both the president and parliament, which overlooks the square, at which point the police started dispersing the rally.

Some protesters hurled rocks at the police and the health ministry said two policemen were hospitalised with concussion. The Central Asian country of 6.5 million people has a history of political turmoil. In the past 15 years, two presidents have been toppled by revolts and a third is in prison after falling out with his successor, the current president Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The confrontation, should it develop into a prolonged stand-off, could add Kyrgyzstan to the growing list of Russian allies - along with Belarus and Armenia - facing political or security crises.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Ashwin gets his chance but refrains from Mankading, Ponting smiles

Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday refrained from doing what he would instinctively do in the past -- Mankad the batsman after he had backed up too far at the non-strikers end. Instead, what the Delhi capitals off-spinner did was smile wryly aft...

Maldives ex-vice president sentenced to 20 years for corruption

A court on Monday sentenced the former vice president of the Maldives, Ahmed Adeeb, to 20 years in jail and fined him 129,892 after he pleaded guilty to corruption charges. The Maldives Criminal Court charged Adeeb with embezzlement, money ...

Ashwini Choubey, UK Minister Lord Tariq Ahmed discuss current status of COVID-19 vaccine

Union minister Ashwini Choubey and the United Kingdoms Minister of State for South-East Asia Affairs Lord Tariq Ahmed have discussed bilateral relations in the health sector, the current status of COVID-19 vaccine and efforts being made to ...

Jamia Millia Islamia researchers develop saliva-based COVID-19 testing kit

Researchers at the Jamia Millia Islamia JMI have developed a saliva-based testing kit to detect COVID-19 which can display results within an hour, a statement from the varsity said on Monday. The team of scientists from Multidisciplinary Ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020