PM Modi discusses expanding cooperation between India and Israel with Netanyahu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and reviewed initiatives by the two countries in a host of sectors, including agriculture, water and innovation. They also discussed their expanding cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi said in a tweet.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 22:13 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and reviewed initiatives by the two countries in a host of sectors, including agriculture, water and innovation. They also discussed their expanding cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi said in a tweet. "Spoke to my friend @IsraeliPM @netanyahu on phone. We discussed the expanding India-Israel cooperation against COVID-19. We also reviewed our initiatives in other areas like agriculture, water and innovation," he tweeted.
- READ MORE ON:
- @IsraeliPM @netanyahu
- Israeli
- Narendra Modi
- Benjamin Netanyahu