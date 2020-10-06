Bengal becoming Mafia-ruled state like UP, Bihar: BJP's Dilip Ghosh

Left Menu
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday alleged that the law and order situation in the state is worsening and gradually it is becoming a Mafia-ruled state like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

PTI | Kharagpur | Updated: 06-10-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 00:34 IST
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday alleged that the law and order situation in the state is worsening and gradually it is becoming a Mafia-ruled state like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In reply, the Trinamool Congress said it is good that he accepted that Mafia-raj existed in those two states where the BJP is in power.

"West Bengal is slipping into a Mafia-raj like situation like in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The way a councillor was shot dead in front of a police station by using a stengun is shameful," Ghosh said while talking to the media on the killing of BJP leader Manish Shukla at Titagarg in North 24 Parganas district. Shukla, a councillor of Titagarh Municipality, was shot dead on Sunday by two bike-borne assailants.

"The law and order situation of Bengal is worsening with each passing day. The police are hand in glove in the conspiracy to kill a mass leader like Shukla," Ghosh claimed. Ghosh wondered whether free and fair polls would be possible in the state if such an anarchic situation continues.

Assembly election in the state is due next year. "More than 120 BJP workers have been killed in the state in the last few years," he said.

The TMC leadership mocked Ghosh for his comments. "It is good that he has accepted that Mafia raj exists in BJP-ruled UP and Bihar. We are happy that at least for once, he has spoken the truth," senior TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim said.

