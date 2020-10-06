Left Menu
Third phase of panchayat polls underway in Rajasthan

He said the elections are being held in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines. As many as 4906 candidates are in the fray for the post of sarpanch and 10205 for the post of panch in 975 gram panchayats. The first phase of elections took place on September 28 in 947 gram panchayats and the second phase was held in 1028 gram panchayat on October 3.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-10-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 10:21 IST
Third phase of panchayat polls underway in Rajasthan

Polling was underway on Tuesday for the third phase of panchayat polls in Rajasthan, with 4906 candidates in the fray for the post of sarpanch and 10205 for the post of panch in 975 gram panchayats. The polling for the post of sarpanch and panch began at 7.30 am. The polling is going on peacefully, secretary of the state election commission, Shyam Rajpurohit, said.

There are a total of 31,87,585 voters including 16.66 lakh male and 15.20 lakh female voters in the gram panchayats in the third phase. He said the elections are being held in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines.

As many as 4906 candidates are in the fray for the post of sarpanch and 10205 for the post of panch in 975 gram panchayats. Thirty-two sarpanch and 5031 panch have already been elected unopposed. EVMs are being used for the polling for electing sarpanch while polling for panch is being conducted through ballot papers.

In total, 3,848 gram panchayats will go to polls in the state in four phases.  The first phase of elections took place on September 28 in 947 gram panchayats and the second phase was held in 1028 gram panchayat on October 3. The fourth phase will take place on October 10.

