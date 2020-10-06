Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pence takes lead role in campaign with Trump travel stopped

Trump's positive diagnosis on Friday has intensified scrutiny of the administration's cavalier approach to the pandemic. The spotlight on Pence will be especially bright Wednesday when he participates in the vice presidential debate with California Senator Kamala Harris.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 10:37 IST
Pence takes lead role in campaign with Trump travel stopped

With President Donald Trump ill with COVID-19, Vice President Mike Pence took the lead role in campaigning on Monday, starting a swing through key states to bolster the president's chance for reelection. Trump left Walter Reed Military Medical Centre and returned to the White House on Monday evening, but it's unclear when he'll be able to travel.

“I spoke to the president a little while back. He sounded great," Pence told reporters at Joint Base Andrews before heading west to Utah for this week's vice presidential debate. “When the president told me that he was headed back to the White House, he told me to head to Utah. And we're looking very much forward to the vice presidential debate,” he said. "The stakes in this election have never been higher and the choice has never been clearer.” Pence wants to keep the president's supporters energised and deflect criticism of the administration's handling of a virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans. Trump's positive diagnosis on Friday has intensified scrutiny of the administration's cavalier approach to the pandemic.

The spotlight on Pence will be especially bright Wednesday when he participates in the vice presidential debate with California Senator Kamala Harris. Pence will almost certainly be pressed to explain shifting accounts of the president's health over the weekend and justify Trump's decision to hold large in-person campaign rallies during a pandemic — events that often flouted public health guidelines by congregating thousands of mostly mask-less supporters. “Normally, the vice presidential debate is inconsequential. That is not the case in 2020,” said Alex Conant, a Republican strategist who worked on Florida Senator Marco Rubio's 2016 presidential bid. “The public has so many questions about how we got here and it's an opportunity for Pence to answer some of those.” Pence has often been called upon to smooth over fallout from Trump's messy decision making and divisive policies. Since the 2016 campaign, he has served as a bridge of sorts between a brash, thrice-married former reality television star who long bragged about womanizing and the more traditional branch of the Republican Party, particularly conservative evangelicals.

The smooth diction and humble demeanor Pence brings to the role was honed in the 1990s as a conservative talk-radio host in Indiana, when he referred to himself as “Rush Limbaugh on decaf.” His approach hasn't always been successful. As Indiana's governor from 2013 to 2017, he was so relentlessly on-message that he sometimes struggled to contain fallout from fast-moving crises. That includes his handling of backlash over a 2015 law he signed that allowed business owners to deny service to gay people for religious reasons, which was later amended as a result of the uproar. During an interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC when he was governor, Pence grew flustered after failing to answer direct questions about whether discrimination against gay people should be legal.

“George!" Pence protested before letting out an audible sigh. “C'mon.” The debate with Harris will be a major test. The former California prosecutor's political rise was fuelled by searing exchanges with political rivals during major congressional hearings. And she is certain to press the issue of the virus and Trump's diagnoses when the two meet in Salt Lake City. “That will be his challenge. But it is one he is well-suited for,” said Cam Savage, a veteran Republican strategist from Indiana who has closely observed Pence's political career. “With Pence you get a very disciplined leader who is not likely to make mistakes.” One major uncertainty is what sort of condition Trump will be in during the weeks ahead. His administration has offered rosy assessments of his health, but Trump's blood oxygen level abruptly dropped twice in recent days and he was given supplemental oxygen before his hospitalisation.

There are also concerns that Pence could himself could catch the virus while campaigning, a troubling scenario that raises serious questions about national security and the transfer of power if either he or Trump took a turn for the worse. After the debate, Pence says, it's back to “business as usual” and the campaign has appearances planned for him, as well as Trump's children and other top surrogates, in an effort billed as “Operation MAGA.” Pence is slated to visit Arizona and Florida and will return to Indiana on Friday to vote early.

“We've got a campaign to run,” Pence said Saturday on a call with staff. “I promise you, this president, as soon as his doctors say so, he's going to be back out there.” Pence often evokes faith when describing his approach to public office, citing the biblical concept of “servant leadership.” He has been a faithful servant to Trump since he was plucked from a difficult bid for reelection as governor to join the presidential ticket in 2016. Though Pence has long-held presidential ambitions, his own political career was on the ropes.

The former congressman turned governor had a dismal approval rating. His enthusiastic support for religious conservative cultural issues alienated moderate Republicans and drew threats of boycott of the state. And he faced a difficult reelection battle against the same Democrat that he narrowly beat in 2012..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 2-week high as Trump leaves hospital

Asian stock markets advanced to a more than two-week high on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump was discharged from hospital following treatment for COVID-19, and as prospects for a fresh U.S. stimulus package appeared to brighten. E...

RPF recovers gold worth Rs 1.12 cr in Assam, four arrested

The Railway Protection Force RPF has recovered 13 gold bars worth Rs 1.12 crores from a train and arrested four alleged smugglers in Assam. As per the RPF, the smugglers arrested from Guwahati, Assam on October 5, also include two women.The...

Gehlot condoles demise of Congress MLA Kailash Trivedi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday condoled the demise of Congress leader Kailash Trivedi, who was the MLA from Sahara Assembly constituency in the State. Deeply saddened at the passing away of Sahara, Bhilwara MLA and Congres...

Major hurricane brews in the Gulf of Mexico threatens Louisiana-Florida

Tropical Storm Delta, the 25th named Atlantic storm this year, is moving toward the Gulf of Mexico and expected to take aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast this week as a major hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. If Delta strikes the U.S....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020