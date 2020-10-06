Assam former DIG wanted in police examination paper leak scam detained at Indo-Nepal border

Retired Assam DIG PK Dutta, who is wanted in connection with the police recruitment examination paper leak scam, has been detained at the Indo- Nepal Border, a police spokesman said on Tuesday. Dutta was detained by security personnel following the 'look out circular' (LOC) issued by the Assam CID, the spokesman said.

He has now been handed over to West Bengal Police and a team of Assam Police is on the way to the place to bring him back to the state, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh told PTI. Further details are awaited.

Dutta was absconding along with another accused, expelled BJP leader Diban Deka who was arrested on October 1. The state police had announced a reward of Rs one lakh each for information which would lead to their arrest.

So far, 32 people have been apprehended in connection with the paper leak scam. When Dutta is arrested, it will increase to 33..