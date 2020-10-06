Visionless opposition indulging in propaganda: UP CM

Left Menu
Terming the opposition parties visionless, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said since they have nothing to offer to people, they are indulging in propaganda.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 18:14 IST
Terming the opposition parties visionless, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said since they have nothing to offer to people, they are indulging in propaganda. "The opposition can go to any extent to vitiate the atmosphere of the country. Recent incidents are testimony to this," he said while virtually addressing the booth and sector-level workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Ghatampur Assembly constituency, which goes to bypolls on November 3.

According to a statement released to the media, the chief minister urged the ruling party workers to publicise the achievements of the Centre and the state government and at the same time, "expose" the opposition. "Both the governments have done some historic works and this needs to be communicated to people," he said.

Adityanath asked the party workers to engage themselves in intensive mass contact after setting up booth committees and stressed that the development plank is going to work in the bypoll in these changing times of COVID-19. He said people need to be told that recruitment in the state is now transparently being done on merit and not on the basis of religion or caste.

"More than 3.5 lakh youngsters got jobs in the last three years," the chief minister said, adding that an equal number of aspirants will get employment in the near future. He further said his government has proved that criminals will not be allowed to raise their heads in the state and they are now running for shelter.

"Gone are the days of the previous jungle raj when industrialists wrapped up their businesses. Instead, new investments are coming to the state," Adityanath said, adding that a sound law-and-order scenario and the availability of infrastructure in terms of electricity, roads etc. are the added advantages for investors to come to Uttar Pradesh. Ever since Narendra Modi became the prime minister in 2014, massive development works have taken place in the country, he said, adding that in the times of a global pandemic, the PM's supervision and consistent support have proved to be extremely helpful.

"The state government ensured the return of 40 lakh migrant labourers from across the country and that their needs are taken care of by distributing food and providing medical help, and made them self-reliant by giving them employment through the OPOP initiative. It also made arrangements to bring back thousands of students from different parts of the country," Adityanath said. He also talked about the "remarkable" work done in Kanpur for the cleaning of the Ganga river as it "remains at the centre of our belief".

Speaking on the occasion, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said the opposition has not been able to digest the all-round development of the country because its agenda has never been development-oriented..

