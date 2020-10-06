Left Menu
Hathras gangrape: Goa Congress stages 'silent Satyagraha'

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat and others participated in the protest, which was held at Azad Maidan in the capital city. The BJP was protecting rapists, terrorists, dacoits, drug peddlers and other mafias across the country, Chodankar alleged, demanding justice for the victim's family.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-10-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 20:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The BJP was protecting rapists, terrorists, dacoits, drug peddlers and other mafias across the country, Chodankar alleged, demanding justice for the victim's family.

The BJP was protecting rapists, terrorists, dacoits, drug peddlers and other mafias across the country, Chodankar alleged, demanding justice for the victim's family. Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said the BJP was raising the slogan of "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao", while its governments are doing otherwise.

"I am completely devastated with the chronology of events in the gruesome rape and murder," he said, complimenting party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for having the heart to visit the victim's family. The woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14 and she died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites.

