Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michelle Obama slams Trump; calls him 'racist', 'not up to the job'

Former first lady Michelle Obama on Tuesday launched a scathing attack at President Donald Trump, accusing him of being a "racist" and not being "up to the job" and urged fellow Americans to make informed and engaged choice in the presidential election to regain stability in the country.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:01 IST
Michelle Obama slams Trump; calls him 'racist', 'not up to the job'
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former first lady Michelle Obama on Tuesday launched a scathing attack at President Donald Trump, accusing him of being a "racist" and not being "up to the job" and urged fellow Americans to make informed and engaged choice in the presidential election to regain stability in the country. Pitching for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, she made an impassioned plea through a 24-minute video, saying that the country is in chaos and the voters should know what is at stake.

Titled 'Closing Argument', the video was released on social media platforms and also by the Biden campaign. "Believe it or not, the election is right around the corner. Votes are already being cast. And if you're still deciding who to vote for, or whether to vote at all, I wanted to take a moment to remind you what's at stake and to urge you to make a plan to vote today. Because let's be honest right now, our country is in chaos because of a president who isn't up to the job," she said in the video.

While the presidential elections are scheduled for November 3, early-voting and mail-in-voting has already started in states across the country. Alleging that the president, already hit by the coronavirus, continues to "gaslight the American people by acting like this pandemic is not a real threat," Michelle said, "so what the president is doing is once again, patently false. It's morally wrong, and yes, it is racist. But that doesn't mean it won't work because this is a difficult time, a confusing time. And when people hear these lies and crazy conspiracies repeated over and over and over again, they don't know what to think with everything going on in their lives." She said that to regain any kind of stability, "we've got to ensure that every eligible voter is informed and engaged in the selection. Because the stakes are on display every day, not just in the headlines, but in our families." "If you are a parent like me, you're feeling the consequences of this president's failure to take this pandemic seriously from his constant downplaying of the importance of mask and social distancing to his relentless pressure on schools to open with offering a clean plan or meaningful support to keep students and teachers safe," she said.

Trump returned to the White House on Monday night after spending four days at a military hospital where he was treated for coronavirus. Urging people to vote for Biden, the former first lady said that Americans have the chance to elect a president who can meet this moment, a leader who has the character and the experience to put an end to this chaos, start solving these problems and help lighten the load for families all across the country.

"The one thing this president is really, really good at is using fear and confusion and spreading lies to win," she alleged. Former president Barack Obama and Michelle have not campaigned much in person this election season. But they have been issuing videos in support of Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris. Obama has also attended a number of fundraisers for Biden and Harris.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Over 480 COVID-19 patients administered plasma therapy at two Delhi govt hospitals

Over 480 COVID-19 patients have been administered convalescent plasma therapy at the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital over the last few months, officials said on Tuesday....

Had UPA been in power, China wouldn't have dared to look at India with evil eye: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday sharpened his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Indias border standoff with China, saying had the UPA been in power, the neighbouring nation would not have dared to look at our country wi...

Yes Bank: ED arrests 2 former Cox and Kings Group executives

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday arrested the former CFO and internal auditor of the Cox and Kings Group in connection with its money laundering probe in the Yes Bank alleged loan default case. The agency said ex-chief financial of...

Hurricane Delta rapidly intensifies, targets Mexico, U.S. Gulf Coast

Hurricane Delta, the 25th named Atlantic storm this year, intensified, with catastrophic winds expected to tear across Mexicos Yucatan peninsula before taking aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast later in the week, the National Hurricane Center said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020