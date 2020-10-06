Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram: T Sailo's MPC merges with PRISM to form People's Conference Party

The new entity has been named People's Conference Party. MPC president Lalhmangaiha Sailo was declared the president of the new party while PRISM president Vanlalruata was named the senior vice president in a special portfolio arrangement. It was initially called the People's Conference. The party won the state assembly polls in 1978 at a time when Mizoram was a Union Territory and T Sailo became the chief minister.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 06-10-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 22:26 IST
Mizoram: T Sailo's MPC merges with PRISM to form People's Conference Party
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The four-decades-old Mizoram People's Conference (MPC) merged with the newly-floated People's Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) party on Tuesday to form a new outfit. The new entity has been named People's Conference Party.

MPC president Lalhmangaiha Sailo was declared the president of the new party while PRISM president Vanlalruata was named the senior vice president in a special portfolio arrangement. Both the parties agreed to the merger following several rounds of talks, Vanlalruata told PTI.

V Lalthazuala and Lalrinzuala Chawngthu were named vice presidents, while SL Ngursailova Sailo was appointed as the treasurer of the newly-formed party. Expressing happiness over the merger, Lalhmangaiha Sailo said his new party would do its best to serve the state and fulfill the aspirations of the people.

He urged the people to cast their votes based on policies and candidates, keeping in mind which party can bring development to the state. Sailo attacked both the MNF and the Congress.

Vanlalruata criticised the MNF government for charging COVID-19 patients for treatment and tests. The MPC is one of the oldest regional parties in Mizoram formed by former chief minister T Sailo in 1975. It was initially called the People's Conference.

The party won the state assembly polls in 1978 at a time when Mizoram was a Union Territory and T Sailo became the chief minister. He became the second chief minister of Mizoram and the tenure lasted for six months until the President's rule was declared.

In the subsequent election held in 1979, the party retained majority and once again Sailo became the chief minister and served a full term till 1984. The party lost to the Congress led by Lal Thanhawla in the 1984 assembly polls.

For the next couple of years, the MPC remained the main opposition in Mizoram. However, the fortunes of the party, which preached for six basic needs for the state, including self-sufficiency in electricity, nosedived starting with the 1998 assembly polls.

In 1998, the party won 12 seats in the 40-member assembly, three seats in 2003 and two in 2008. In 2013, the party could manage to win only one seat with Sailo as the last legislator.

The MPC failed to make much impact in Mizoram politics after Sailo died in 2015. The party is currently headed by his son Lalhmangaiha Sailo. The MPC was part of the seven-party alliance Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), which became a political party in itself ahead of the 2018 assembly polls.

However, the MPC snapped ties with it and withdrew from the ZPM coalition in July 2019. PRISM, an anti-corruption watchdog, registered as a political party in 2018 and contested the last assembly polls but won no seats.

The party nominated former sailor TBC Lalvenchhunga for the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and lost to ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) nominee C Lalrosanga.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

As we are coming close to Sunday, fans are getting more excited for My Hero Academia Chapter 287. The series has been following Izuku and his friends on their most dangerous mission yet. Lets have a look what fans can get in the imminent My...

Suryakumar, Bumrah fire Mumbai Indians to third straight win

Suryakumar Yadav smashed his highest score in the tournament as Mumbai Indians put up a clinical performance against a pedestrian Rajasthan Royals outfit for their third successive win in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Yadav h...

Sexual exploitation of kids in Shukartal ashram: POCSO court cross-examine victim

A Muzaffarnagar court on Tuesday completed the cross-examination of a victim of alleged sexual exploitation by a self-styled godman in his ashram at Shukartal area in the district. After the completing the cross-examination of the child vic...

Rich world could be close to normal by late 2021 if vaccine works, Bill Gates says

Rich countries could be back to close to normal by late 2021 if a COVID-19 vaccine works, is ready soon and distributed properly at scale, Microsoft founder Bill Gates said on Tuesday. By late next year you can have things going back pretty...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020