Turkey says EU Commission report 'biased', reiterates commitment to EU membership

Turkey on Tuesday dismissed a report by the European Commission as "biased, far from constructive", saying Ankara rejected the criticisms directed at its economy, democracy and courts, and remained committed to the EU membership process. Earlier, the European Commission accused President Tayyip Erdogan's government of undermining Turkey's economy, eroding its democracy and destroying independent courts, and said this record left Ankara further away than ever from EU membership.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said sections of the report on tensions in the eastern Mediterranean smeared the Commission's objectivity, adding that Ankara was acting in line with democratic norms and international laws. "Our sincere wish is for the EU to look at candidate nation Turkey not through the narrow and selfish interests of some circles, but rather through our continent's larger and common interests, common vision," the ministry said.