Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana: Raghunandan Rao to be BJP candidate in Dubbak bypoll

BJP on Tuesday announced that M Raghunandan Rao would be its candidate for the November 3 bypoll in Dubbak assembly segment in Telangana. His candidature was announced by the party in Delhi, BJP sources said here. Raghunandan Rao, a lawyer, has already kicked off his campaign in the constituency, which is set to witness a triangular contest among the ruling TRS and opposition Congress and BJP.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-10-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 23:27 IST
Telangana: Raghunandan Rao to be BJP candidate in Dubbak bypoll
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

BJP on Tuesday announced that M Raghunandan Rao would be its candidate for the November 3 bypoll in Dubbak assembly segment in Telangana. His candidature was announced by the party in Delhi, BJP sources said here.

Raghunandan Rao, a lawyer, has already kicked off his campaign in the constituency, which is set to witness a triangular contest among the ruling TRS and opposition Congress and BJP. The bypoll was necessitated after sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy's death due to ill-health in August.

The TRS has decided to field Reddys widow Sujatha as its nominee in the bypoll. Meanwhile, TRS leader Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, son of former minister Cheruku Mutyam Reddy, joined the Congress on Tuesday and is expected to be the party candidate for the bypoll.

TRENDING

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19; Led Zeppelin emerges victor in 'Stairway to Heaven' plagiarism case and more

Astronomers turn up the heavy metal to shed light on star formation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook, Twitter take action over Trump's misleading COVID-19 posts

Facebook Inc and Twitter took action on posts from U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday for violating their rules against coronavirus misinformation by suggesting that COVID-19 was just like the flu.Facebook took the post down but not bef...

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has instructed aides to stop negotiating on another round of COVID-19 relief until after the election. Trump tweeted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not negotiating in good faith and said hes ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks dive after Trump halts talks on coronavirus relief legislation

Wall Street promptly reversed solid gains late Tuesday, plunging into negative territory after President Donald Trump announced he was halting talks on coronavirus relief legislation until after the Nov. 3 elections.All three major U.S. sto...

US STOCKS-Wall Street falls 2% after Trump calls off coronavirus relief talks

U.S. stocks fell sharply and were down more than 2 in late afternoon trading Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he was calling off negotiations with Democratic lawmakers on coronavirus relief legislation until after the election.Stoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020