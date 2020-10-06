Telangana: Raghunandan Rao to be BJP candidate in Dubbak bypoll

BJP on Tuesday announced that M Raghunandan Rao would be its candidate for the November 3 bypoll in Dubbak assembly segment in Telangana. His candidature was announced by the party in Delhi, BJP sources said here.

Raghunandan Rao, a lawyer, has already kicked off his campaign in the constituency, which is set to witness a triangular contest among the ruling TRS and opposition Congress and BJP. The bypoll was necessitated after sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy's death due to ill-health in August.

The TRS has decided to field Reddys widow Sujatha as its nominee in the bypoll. Meanwhile, TRS leader Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, son of former minister Cheruku Mutyam Reddy, joined the Congress on Tuesday and is expected to be the party candidate for the bypoll.