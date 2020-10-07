Left Menu
Development News Edition

National security advisor: Russia must stay out of election

O'Brien said he told his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, to “stay out” of the November election and that there would be severe consequences for any country that violates that directive. O'Brien spoke to reporters after delivering remarks at a national security summit in Salt Lake City.

PTI | Saltlakecity | Updated: 07-10-2020 03:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 03:34 IST
National security advisor: Russia must stay out of election

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said Tuesday the United States will not tolerate any election interference from foreign countries. O'Brien said he told his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, to “stay out” of the November election and that there would be severe consequences for any country that violates that directive.

O'Brien spoke to reporters after delivering remarks at a national security summit in Salt Lake City. “The Russians said that they had no plans to do anything of that nature,” O'Brien said.

O'Brien said Russia was hit with sanctions following its interference in the 2016 election that he hopes will be a deterrent to other countries. However, there has already been evidence of interference by Russia, China and Iran, O'Brien said, as well as other countries that he declined to name.

“Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of a democracy, and we're not gonna tolerate any foreign adversary or foreign government getting involved,” he said about his meeting with Patrushev Friday in Geneva. “I think they understood that message, and hopefully they'll stay out of it.” Senior Trump administration officials have been eager to focus more on China in discussing election interference, asserting that Beijing is the more potent danger. Career intelligence officials say China is a major espionage concern, but there is bipartisan consensus, including in a Republican-led Senate intelligence committee report, that Russia directly interfered in 2016 as it tried to help President Donald Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.

This year, intelligence officials say, Russia is working to denigrate Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Microsoft released a report last month that found the same Russian military intelligence outfit that hacked the Democrats in 2016 has attempted similar intrusions into the computer systems of more than 200 organizations, including political parties and consultants.

Most of the infiltration attempts by Russian, Chinese and Iranian agents were halted by Microsoft security software, and the targets were notified..

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

St. Louis couple indicted for brandishing guns at protesters

A St. Louis, Missouri grand jury on Tuesday indicted a couple with unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence, more than three months after they brandished guns at protesters marching outside their home, their attorney said. Perso...

Tennis-Polish teenager Swiatek powers into French Open semis

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek recovered from a nervy start to outclass Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan 6-3 6-1 and move into the French Open semi-finals on Tuesday.The 19-year-old, who thrashed Romanias top seed Simona Halep on Sunday to r...

Soccer-USL player gets six-match ban for use of homophobic slur

Phoenix Rising FC midfielder Junior Flemmings has been suspended for six games for using a homophobic slur against San Diego Loyal midfielder Collin Martin, the USL Championship said in a statement httpswww.uslchampionship.comnewsarticlesho...

Brazil registers 41,906 new coronavirus cases, highest number in almost a month

Brazil on Tuesday registered 41,906 new cases of coronavirus, the highest number for a single day since Sept. 11, the Health Ministry said.Deaths rose by 819 to 147,494....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020