Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. military top brass self-isolating after Coast Guard No.2 tests positive for coronavirus

The U.S. military's Joint Chiefs of Staff have almost entirely gone into self-quarantine after the Coast Guard's No. 2 tested positive for the novel coronavirus following top-level meetings at the Pentagon last week, U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 04:44 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 04:44 IST
U.S. military top brass self-isolating after Coast Guard No.2 tests positive for coronavirus

The U.S. military's Joint Chiefs of Staff have almost entirely gone into self-quarantine after the Coast Guard's No. 2 tested positive for the novel coronavirus following top-level meetings at the Pentagon last week, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. U.S. defense officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, stressed that the military's top brass - with the exception of the Coast Guard vice commandant, Admiral Charles Ray - had all tested negative so far and were still carrying out their duties.

But the disclosure risks adding to a growing sense of uncertainty about operations at the highest levels https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2GX16C of the U.S. government after President Donald Trump himself was infected, along with senior White House staff and other Republican leaders. The White House said the rise in cases among officials in Washington has not disrupted the government. Representative Adam Smith, chairman of the Democratic-led House Armed Services Committee, issued a terse statement taking aim at Trump and warning "our adversaries are always looking for any weakness to exploit."

"While our military can still operate while leadership is quarantined, the national security implications of the President’s recklessness cannot be overstated," Smith said. All potential close contacts from Ray's meetings at the Pentagon were tested Tuesday morning and that none of them exhibited symptoms, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

"We have no additional positive tests to report at this time," Hoffman said. "There is no change to the operational readiness or mission capability of the U.S. Armed Forces."

Ray attended meetings late last week with the U.S. military's top brass, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army General Mark Milley, Trump's top military adviser, in the ultra-secure "Tank" at the Pentagon. U.S. officials said Milley was self-isolating, as was the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and military leaders including the chiefs of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Space Force. General Paul Nakasone, head of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, also met with Ray as did the head of the National Guard.

Two officials said the Marine Corps commandant, General David Berger, did not meet with Ray last week and that Assistant Commandant General Gary Thomas attended the meeting in his place. The Marine Corps confirmed Berger was traveling last week but declined further comment. Berger would be the only chief of a military service who did not require self-isolation.

The Coast Guard disclosed earlier on Tuesday that Ray had tested positive on Monday for the virus after feeling mild symptoms over the weekend. It said Ray will be quarantining at home.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to dip after U.S. halts stimulus talks

Asian stocks were set to open lower on Wednesday, weighed by a weaker Wall Street finish after U.S. President Donald Trump dashed hopes for a fourth stimulus package with a tweet.Futures for the SP 500 fell 0.58 in early trading, while Aust...

NZ PM Ardern vows to phase out coal-fired boilers, cut emissions in climate push

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday her government would phase out coal-fired boilers and reduce carbon emissions from public transport buses if returned to power in polls on Oct. 17. Ardern, who is also the leader o...

Roche distribution centre issue in England causes delay in products, including COVID tests -NHS

Roche alerted hospitals to an issue with the supply chain at its distribution centre in southern England, causing a delay in dispatch of some products including tests for the novel coronavirus, the National Health Service NHS said on Tuesda...

White House adviser Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller said he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the latest case of coronavirus reported among Donald Trumps inner circle since the Republican president announced he had the virus last week.Over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020