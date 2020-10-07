Edappadi K Palaniswami named as AIADMK's CM candidate for 2021 Tamil Nadu polls

Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has been named as the chief ministerial candidate of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AAIDMK) for Tamil Nadu 2021 Assembly polls on Wednesday.

"Edappadi K Palaniswami will be AIADMK's CM candidate for Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021," said Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam here at a press conference.Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EPS has announced the names of the 11-member steering committee, which includes Dindigul Sreenivasan, Thangamani, SP Velumani, Jayakumar, CV Shanmugam, Kamaraj, Prabakaram (former MLA), PH Manoj Pandian, Pa Mohan, Gopala Krishnan, Manikam MLA (Cholavandam constituency). Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam said: "As the resolution passed in the general body meeting our Chief Minister announced the 11 member names of the steering committee and I wish them all."

"Our party is found by MG Ramachandran in name of Anna. And it is a party movement and nobody has won three times. Our Amma led the party with the same path of MGR. His dreams of party and government should be with cadres. We are doing it now," he said. (ANI)